Audubon State Park hosting the 7th annual Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) – The community is invited to the 7th annual Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival at Audubon State Park this weekend.

Officials say the park is expected to be filled with more than 100 craft and food vendors.

According to a press release, the event is on Saturday and Sunday Oct. 1 and 2 from 10 am to 4 pm each day.

Officials say admission is $5 to park your car. All items on display by the vendors are handmade and include leather crafts, jewelry, pottery, paintings and more.

They say food ranges from pork burgers and chicken sandwiches to funnel cakes and lemon shake-ups.

Member of the Henderson Lion’s Club Bill Dibert says the event benefits more than just the vendors.

“It’s good for the park because it expands knowledge of the availability of this park facility here in Henderson,” Dibert said. “And of course it brings people in for the weekend. It means hotel and restaurant business.”

According to a release, money raised by the Lions Club will be returned to the community in the form of charity.

They say the money will go towards eyesight conversation, including glasses for those who cannot afford them, eye screenings for school children, Grants to Henderson-area non-profit organizations and Scholarships for high school seniors.

Last year, the club raised about $15,000 from the two-day festival.

