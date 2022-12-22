Audubon International Adds Golf Industry Leaders To Board Of Directors

Audubon International, the environmentally focused non-profit organization, added two golf industry executives to its Board of Directors—Dan MurphyCEO, Bridgestone Golf and Jake Riekstinschief development officer, Landscapes Unlimited.

As at-large board members, Murphy and Riekstins will lend their expertise and respected standing in the golf and business communities to further Audubon International’s core mission and execute its strategic plan.

“Dan and Jake bring a great deal of business acumen, environmental knowledge and a wide range of contacts to our board,” said Audubon International CEO Christine Kane. “We’re looking forward to working with them as we move forward with many new initiatives to further our mission.”

Murphy, shown right, was appointed president and CEO of Georgia-based Bridgestone Golf in 2018. He is responsible for the company’s core business functions, including product planning and production, marketing, sales, and customer relations.

From 2015 to 2018, he was the president of textile manufacturer Kenwool and vice president of the American Achievement Corporation. Before his first tenure at Bridgestone Golf, he held key marketing and business development positions at TaylorMade, Dunlop Slazenger, Maxfli, and General Mills.

Jake Riekstins, shown below right, as chief development officer for Nebraska-based golf course Developer and Builder Landscapes Unlimited, Riekstins leads the company’s strategic planning process, executing key initiatives. Riekstins is a 23-year member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America

.

As a golf course superintendent, Riekstins built an appreciation for environmental stewardship in the golf space through his over three decades of work at golf courses in Canada and abroad.

Photos courtesy of Audubon International