Auditions for 19th Annual “Future Stars” Youth Performing Arts Competition set for February 4 – Boca Raton’s Most Reliable News Source

The Rotary Club of Boca Raton, with the City of Boca Raton and the Festival of the Arts BOCAwill present the 19th Annual “Future Stars Performing Arts Competition” at 7 pm Tuesday March 7, 2023, in Mizner Park Amphitheater, downtown Boca Raton.

The live audition for this year’s show is Saturday, February 4th beginning at 8:30 am at Pine Crest School’s Performing Arts Center in Boca Raton. The show also accepts pre-recorded audition submissions. The application to audition and the show rules are available at https://rotaryclubbocaraton.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Future-Stars-2023-Audition-Application.pdf

The audition application deadline is Jan. 27, 2023. At the audition, performers will compete to become Finalists in one of the show’s five competition categories: high school and middle school dance solo, high school and middle school vocal solo, and dance group performance. The audition Judges will select the 28 Finalists who will take the Mizner Park Amphitheater stage on March 7. The Future Stars show is professionally staged, with rock star quality sound and lighting. The Amphitheater is fully Tented for this event. Future Stars is a true community event, with all but the front seats free to the public. Tickets at https://festivalboca.org/events-calendar/future-stars-competition/

Performers in the Future Stars competition represent schools and performance educators from all over South Florida. Middle school and high school students who live in any of the coastal counties from Monroe County to Brevard County are eligible to audition.

The mission of Rotary’s Future Stars Performing Arts Competition is to give South Florida’s Talented high school and middle school performers a professional quality production worthy of their amazing talent. Many Future Stars alumni have gone on to college-level studies at prestigious music and dance programs and to professional careers in the performing arts. The Rotary Club of Boca Raton annually awards a need-based Performing arts scholarship, and has over the years helped many Future Stars participants with Scholarship assistance so they could follow their dream of a career in the Performing arts.

For information about the Future Stars audition and show, including Sponsorship Opportunities, contact Rotarian Julie Vianale at [email protected], or by phone at 561-945-5548.