Audio Postcard: Fraternity Brothers attempt Tam O’Shanter Golf Course | Off Campus

HERMITAGE, Pa. —Growing up, I have always loved watching golf. Even though watching the weekend PGA tournaments is eentertaining, I wanted to go to a golf course myself and play a nine-hole game just to see how I would do.

Because of my desiresI decided to go to Tam O’Shanter golf course in Hermitage, Pa. to give the sport a try. However, I knew I wouldn’t be able to play all by myself since I did not have the experience.

That is when I decided to bring Nico McDonald, a senior Biochemistry major here at Westminster College, to go with me and see what I could learn from him. McDonald has played golf for a couple of years now and has had a lot of experience playing at this golf course.

“It is going to be a beautiful day on the course,” McDonald said. “It has a few trees along the side but if we can hit the ball straight, I think we will be in fairly good shape.”

Founded in 1928, Tam O’Shanter Golf Course is known for hosting a lot of major tournaments back in the 1940’s and 60’s, incl the 1953 world championship. Even though the course has changed quite a bit over the years, it is still a fabulous course to play at. Even though I had no idea what I was doingI noticed the blooming trees, chipmunks, and beautiful greens along each hole. The course has everything a beginner could ever want and need which is why at the end of McDonald’s and I’m game,there were only positive things to say about the course.

“There were a couple challenging holes because of the Curves that they had but other than that, it has been a fun time playing here at the Tam O’Shanter golf course,” McDonald said when we approached the end of our adventure.