Audi Crooks Highlights Iowa State Women’s basketball recruiting class

AMES – Iowa State Women’s basketball Coach Bill Fennelly was enjoying a trip to Disney World with his family over the summer when he learned that Bishop Garrigan High School star Audi Crooks was ready to pledge her commitment.

Fennelly gathered his son, Assistant Coach Billy Fennelly, some of his grandchildren and settled in for a Zoom call with Crooks.

“I told the grandkids, ‘This might help you get another trip to Disney World,'” Bill Fennelly said.

Crooks’ commitment to the Cyclones was cause for celebration. Iowa State Landed one of the most highly sought-after players in the Nation that day. And on Wednesday, the high school star from Algona made it official by signing her letter of intent to play for the Cyclones.

“We’re fortunate that she’s part of the family,” Fennelly said.

Crooks, a 6-foot-3 center, has been one of the top Iowa high school players for four years. The Bishop Garrigan star racked up 1,845 career points while shooting 71.1% from the field in her first three seasons. She led her team to a state basketball title last season and had a long list of suitors vying for her letter of intent.

Iowa, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Wisconsin were Crooks’ final five choices. Iowa State got her signature.

“She has really good footwork,” Fennelly said. “She has great hands and just an amazing, infectious Personality that I thought really fit in.”

Crooks, a state Champion in the shot put and a star volleyball player, has so much potential that Fennelly said he expects her to have an instant impact when she arrives in Ames. The Cyclones will have a need for some size with Ashley Joens, Beatriz Jordao, Stephanie Soares and Morgan Kane all Seniors this season.

“If she doesn’t play next year, it’ll probably be her fault because there’s a great opportunity there and she’s surrounded by some really good guards,” Fennelly said.

Crooks is the headliner of Iowa State’s five-player recruiting class that as of Wednesday was ranked No. 10 in the 2023 ESPNw/HoopGurlz Recruiting rankings, the highest in program history.

The group also includes Jalynn Bristow, a 6-2 forward from Texas; Addy Brown, a 6-2 forward from Kansas; Arianna Jackson, a 5-9 guard from Des Moines Roosevelt; and Kelsey Joens, a 5-10 guard from Iowa City. Brown (31), Bristow (47) and Crooks (57) are all top 200 recruits in the nation, according to the site.

Brown averaged 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season while shooting 60% from the field. Brown averaged 22.4 points and 12.4 rebounds per game in her first three high school seasons. Jackson led the state in 3-point shooting percentage as a sophomore at 64.3%. Joens is also a successful shooter from beyond the arc, connecting on 124 3-pointers in her first three seasons.

Jackson and Joens are familiar names to Iowa State fans. Jackson’s dad, Hez, played football for the Cyclones from 1995-99. Her brother, Kendell, is currently a linebacker on the team. Joens is the third member of her family to play for the Cyclones. Her sister Ashley is a senior and Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer. Aubrey, another older sister, played two seasons at Iowa State and now plays for Oklahoma.

“Our goal is to always start with the in-state kids,” Fennelly said.

Tommy Birch, the Register’s sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He’s the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at [email protected] or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch.