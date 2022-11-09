Audi Crooks Highlights Iowa State Women’s basketball recruiting class

AMES – Iowa State Women’s basketball Coach Bill Fennelly was enjoying a trip to Disney World with his family over the summer when he learned that Bishop Garrigan High School star Audi Crooks was ready to pledge her commitment.

Fennelly gathered his son, Assistant Coach Billy Fennelly, some of his grandchildren and settled in for a Zoom call with Crooks.

“I told the grandkids, ‘This might help you get another trip to Disney World,'” Bill Fennelly said.

Crooks’ commitment to the Cyclones was cause for celebration. Iowa State Landed one of the most highly sought-after players in the Nation that day. And on Wednesday, the high school star from Algona made it official by signing her letter of intent to play for the Cyclones.

Bishop Garrigan star Audi Crooks signed her letter of intent to play for Iowa State Wednesday.

“We’re fortunate that she’s part of the family,” Fennelly said.

Crooks, a 6-foot-3 center, has been one of the top Iowa high school players for four years. The Bishop Garrigan star racked up 1,845 career points while shooting 71.1% from the field in her first three seasons. She led her team to a state basketball title last season and had a long list of suitors vying for her letter of intent.

