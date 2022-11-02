Aucilla Christian volleyball swept by Union County in regional championship

It takes Warriors head Coach James Burkett a second to collect himself after Tuesday’s game.

The regional final loss to Union County, 3-0 (18-25, 17-25, 22-25) meant that Lena Kimmell, Madison Rudd, Anna Drawdy, Caroline Taylor and Norah Peters’ time as Warriors had come to an end. Reflecting on their careers, Burkett choked up, multiple times.

“These senior girls mean so much to the program,” Burkett said. “They’ve been through a lot from where we started building it up. They build a tremendous foundation for these girls, so we can push for next year and even further to the final four. We’re going to miss them a lot. They mean everything to us right now.”

A move down from 2A to 1A this season has allowed Aucilla Christian to excel to new heights, winning the program’s first regional game and the first appearance in the regional Championship game. It’s a change of pace that the Warriors have been working towards for so long.

Aucilla Christian senior Lena Kimmell (6) celebrates a point scored in a game against Union County on Nov. 1, 2022, at Aucilla Christian. The Warriors lost 3-0.

Kimmell alone has cemented her place in school history. Her 647 career kills and 325 blocks have landed her among the best, if not the best, to play at Aucilla Christian. Her counterpart on the defensive end, Rudd, 1285 career digs have paralleled right along Kimmell’s spot in the history books.

“Their dedication, heart, hustle, and just the way they’ve played have done so much for this program,” Burkett said. “It’s contagious when you see them play the way they do, it makes you want to play better. We’re going to miss them a lot.”

