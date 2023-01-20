Auburn’s ‘The Jungle’ ranked one of college basketball’s best arena nicknames

“The Jungle” has been a mainstay of Auburn basketball for quite some time now.

It’s the nickname that has been given to Neville Arena’s Ruckus crowd – more specifically, the student section. The marketing team has really leaned into this over the past couple of seasons.

Big Game Boomer – a content Creator that thrives on wild, outlandish (and Occasionally intentionally stupid) takes for engagement, decided to take to Twitter and post his top 25 best/worst college basketball arena nicknames.

“The Jungle”, according to BGB, is the ninth best arena nickname in all of college basketball, and best in the Southeastern Conference.

Some higher ranked names include the Loud House (Syracuse), The Kennel (Gonzaga, who just had their 75-game home win streak snapped), Dome of Doom (Wyoming, a personal favorite), The Phog (Kansas), Octagon of Doom (Kansas State), and The Pit (New Mexico) – which ranks the highest out of any arena nickname.

It’s hard to believe “The Pit” ranks higher than any of the nicknames listed, but it’s not about accuracy for Big Game Boomer.

