Auburn’s growing NBA presence ‘something we’ve worked for’

Bruce Pearl‘s NBA League Pass account is about to see more action than it has in years.

When the 2022-23 NBA season opened earlier this week, Auburn had five players on active rosters — tied with four other programs for the fourth-most in the SEC.

“It makes watching television at home interesting,” Pearl said Thursday evening on Tiger Talk. “… It makes watching NBA basketball more fun.”

It’s the culmination of years of recruiting, player development and, eventually, draft success for the Tigers under Pearl, who has produced six draft picks over the past four years, including four first-rounders. The program had seven first-round picks in its history before Pearl’s tenure began.

Pearl’s best-ever draft class — and possibly the best Auburn will see for some time — came earlier this year, when SEC Freshman of the Year Jabari Smith went No. 3 overall to the Hawks, and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Walker Kessler also Landed in the first round, being selected No. 22 by Memphis, in a pick traded to Minneapolis. He was dealt to the Jazz in a trade less than two weeks later.

Auburn claiming multiple first-round picks for the first time ever came a year after the team had multiple players taken in the same draft (JT Thor and Sharife Cooper) for the first time in 21 years.

“It’s something we’re very excited about, and it’s something we’ve worked for,” Pearl said. “Look, the idea is, can you come here and win championships? Can you get better? Can you be a pro? A few years ago, those things, the answer was no.”

Not only does it make Pearl beam at home when he’s flipping through channels and watching his former players live out their Dreams in the NBA, it’s also now ingrained into the recruiting pitch for prospective, high-level young players to bring their talents to Auburn.

It rounds out a recruiting pitch for Pearl and his staff that is now layered with proven success to show some of the top high school and transfer players in the country.

“That’s certainly the way we’ve been able to build and sell our rosters as far as recruiting is concerned,” Pearl said.



Smith debuted for the Rockets with 17 points (6-of-17 shooting), seven rebounds and zero turnovers in an opening-night loss in his hometown of Atlanta. Auburn’s highest-ever draft selection, Smith was instantly inserted into the starting lineup and will be a focal point of Houston’s offense. They tied for the second-most minutes on the team with 32 on Wednesday.

It was an impressive Wednesday night for both of Auburn’s All-American big men, with Kessler notching a double-double in his NBA debut: 12 points (5-of-5 field goals) and 10 rebounds. The 7-foot-1 center became the first Rookie in NBA history to shoot 100% from the floor and notch a double-double in his debut — and he did so working, for the most part, against the Nuggets’ two-time Defending MVP, Nikola Jokic.

Replaced in Orlando’s starting lineup by No. 1 overall pick Paolo BancheroAuburn’s Chuma Okeke had 2 points and four rebounds in the Magic’s loss at Detroit. Also slotted to the bench after starting last season, former No. 5 overall pick Isaac Okoro went scoreless in the Cavaliers’ thrilling loss to the Raptors.

After appearing in 33 games last year, former second-round pick Thor was also scoreless in 8 minutes off the bench for the Hornets in their blowout win over the Spurs.

Cooper was picked up by the Cavaliers this offseason after playing last year for the Hawks’ G League squad, but he was waived by Cleveland a week before the season began.

As effective a recruiting tool — and as positive for the health of Auburn’s program as it is to churn out NBA draft picks annually — Pearl also has to work harder to reload his roster after it gets depleted of its top talent every year. Replacing two All-Americans, both in the frontcourt, was a monumental task, but Pearl’s staff picked a couple high-profile additions: Morehead State transfer John Broome and five-star freshman Yohan Traore.

Much like Smith and Kessler, the duo could end up being the best part of Auburn’s team this coming season. But Pearl knows it isn’t fair to compare them to what was maybe the nation’s best frontcourt from last season.

“Replacing them with Johni Broome and Yohan Traore, I don’t know how we could do any better,” Pearl said at SEC media day this week. “My coaching staff did a great job, not that either one of them are either one of them right now, but really, really good players, really good prospects, great kids, and so they’ll fill in some of the minutes. But Jabari was the third player taken in the draft. Walker was the national defensive player of the year. I don’t care who we would have recruited.”

*** Subscribe to Auburn Undercover for the latest news and intel, podcasts, recruiting coverage and more ***

*** Get Auburn news straight to your inbox with the Auburn Undercover newsletter ***