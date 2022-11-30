Auburn’s Championship week Outlook according to College Football News

The regular season has swiftly come to a close. Let’s take a look at Auburn’s Weekly Outlook according to the experts at College Football News.

Auburn closed the regular season last Saturday by falling to Rival Alabama, 49-27. Auburn had a great day running the football, as they posted 318 rushing yards. Running back Jarquez Hunter and quarterback Robby Ashford each rushed for over 100 yards, posting 134 and 121 yards respectively.

Ashford rushed for two scores in the game, becoming the first Tiger since interim head Coach Cadillac Williams in 2003 to rush for multiple touchdowns.

The loss did move Auburn’s record to 5-7. Despite not earning enough wins to earn Bowl eligibility, College Football News says that there is still a way for the Tigers to go bowling.

How did Auburn’s loss to Alabama affect its placement within College Football News’ rankings and Bowl projections? Here’s a look at where Auburn lands ahead of “Championship Saturday.”

Overall Ranking: No. 49

Austin Perryman/AU Athletics

Despite a loss to Alabama last Saturday, Auburn remains at No. 49 in this week’s overall rankings.

The win over Auburn did not help Alabama, as they remained at No. 8 in this week’s rankings. The Crimson Tide did receive help in the College Football Playoff rankings, however, as LSU and Clemson lost their week 13 games, helping Alabama rise to the No. 6 slots heading into Championship Saturday.

SEC rank: No. 12

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s loss may not have affected its overall ranking, but it did cost them a spot in the SEC rankings. Auburn falls to No. 12, joining Texas A&M and Vanderbilt as teams within the conference that finished the season with a 5-7 record.

Ole Miss owns the biggest drop of the week, falling four spots to No. 9 following its’ Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State. South Carolina pulled off an upset over Rival Clemson in Death Valley, which boosts them three spots to No. 5. Kentucky also upset Louisville over the weekend, which moves them to No. 6.

Bowl Projection: There’s still a chance

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn finished the regular season with a record of 5-7, which, by usual standards, is not a strong enough record to earn a Bowl bid.

However, College Football News says that there’s a chance that Auburn could still make a Bowl game due to its academic achievements via the Academic Progress Report.

If the bowls need 5-7 teams, APR determines the pecking order. Rice is the top APR-ranked 5-7 team, UNLV is second. If more teams are needed, Michigan State and Auburn – tied in APR behind the Owls and Rebels – would be possibilities.

