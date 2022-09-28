Auburn’s Bruce Pearl in second tier of college basketball Coach rankings

In a recent article released by The Athletic ($), Dana O’Neil and Brian Hamilton detail a tier list of college basketball coaches, with seven tiers (eight if you count tier 2B) narrowed down to coaches that fit a specific criteria (coaches from Power Six schools, any Coach from a non-power conference who has been to the NCAA Tournament or won a regular-season conference title in the last three years, etc.)

Auburn’s Bruce Pearl (166-97 overall with the Tigers) can be found in tier 2A of the list, just on the outskirts of the top coaches in college basketball.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button