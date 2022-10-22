Auburndale Volleyball Prevails Over Abbotsford in Regional Playoff Semifinal

Auburndale jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Abbotsford battled back to take game three, but the Eagles hung on in the fourth set to pick up a 3-1 win over the Falcons in WIAA Volleyball Regional Semifinal action, 25-18, 25 -16, 21-25, 27-25.

WIAA Volleyball Playoffs Regional Final Scoreboard: Thursday October 20

Auburndale led 18-15 in game one before Senior Josie Ertl kicked off a 9-0 run to lead the Eagles. Game two was tied at 13 before the Eagles pulled ahead 18-13 as Ertl collected two powerful kills, and a 2-0 lead had Auburndale Flying high.

Ertl led Auburndale with 22 kills and four aces, along with numerous power serves that forced Abbotsford to scramble on defense.

Abbotsford pulled together in game three to make things interesting. Senior Haylee Soyk collected a pair of kills, sandwiched around a Calley Ruesch service ace, and the Falcons held a 22-13 lead.

Auburndale fought right back, however, trailing 22-19 before Soyk and Junior Sydney Falteisekś block made if 23-19 and Abby went on to take game three.

The Falcons were in the match and game four looked like it could be a battle.

And it was. The Eagles went on top 1-0 but the Falcons took the advantage right back, and led by as many as six points.

Falteisek and Ertl traded jabs in the fourth set, but it was the Eagles’ scrappy defense that allowed them to come back and tie things up at 20 before prevailing down the stretch.

Senior Ashlyn Grimm had 32 assists for Auburndale. Grimm and Junior Maggie Baltus each collected 15 digs.

Brianna Weiler served up 4 aces for the Eagles.

#3 seed Auburndale travels to #2 Stanley-Boyd Saturday evening for a regional final.

