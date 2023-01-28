Auburndale steamrolls Lake Wales in district semifinals

Auburndale steamrolls Lake Wales in district semifinals

WINTER GARDEN ― In sisterly fashion the Auburndale Bloodhounds blew out the Lake Wales Highlanders 5-1 in a Class 5A, District 6 girls’ soccer semifinal game at Horizon High School.

Auburndale, though, did this in unusual circumstances. Firstly, the game was delayed by an hour due to the Horizon-Gateway game being postponed because of Gateway showing up late. And near the end of the game, Horizon’s lights shut off, leaving the entire soccer stadium pitch black for a mere minute or so.

Still, in one of the colder nights in Florida, No. 2 seed Auburndale prevailed over No. 3 seed Lake Wales, advancing to the district Finals for the fourth time in five years thanks to Peyton Battilla and McKenna Battilla — two Sisters — even without third-leading goal scorer Madison Houlihan and fourth-leading goal scorer Alaney Hancock, who both didn’ t play because of injury.

Peyton registered three goals, and McKenna notched two goals.

Auburndale's McKenna Battilla dribbles the ball up the field in a district semifinal contest vs. Lake Wales. McKenna scored two goals in the game en route to a 5-1 win.

More:High School Girls Soccer: Take a look at 7 players, 7 teams to watch in Polk County in 2022-23

Auburndale head Coach Tawanda Kaseke said he was delighted by what he saw.

“I can’t express how proud and happy I am with the girls because they’ve worked so hard all season,” Kaseke said. “They wanted it, and they showed up for it and it shows. … I’m so proud of them.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button