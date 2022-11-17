Auburn Women’s golf alumnus Celeste Troche to be inducted into WGCA Hall of Fame

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Women’s golf alumnus Celeste Troche will be inducted into the WGCA Hall of Fame during their annual induction ceremony on December 4th in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association announced on Thursday afternoon.

Troche will be inducted alongside Candy Hannemann of Duke University and Melissa Sneller of Grand Valley State University. The trio will become the 82n.d83rd and 84th members of the WGCA Players Hall of Fame.

As a freshman at Auburn, Troche was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2000 and became the first Auburn Women’s golfer to receive the coveted award. The Asuncion, Paraguay native was named the 2000-01 SEC Player of the Year her sophomore season and received various additional honors that year including Golf World Player of the Week on two separate occasions and Rolex College Golfer of the Month once. Troche earned All-American honors in both her junior and senior seasons and boasts four first team All-SEC selections during her Auburn career.

During her time at Auburn, Troche helped lead the Tigers to two SEC Championships and four NCAA Championship appearances.

Troche is still prevalent in the Auburn Women’s golf record books, as she is currently ranked fourth in program history for career 18-hole scoring average at 73.66 strokes and third all-time for career rounds under par with 35. She also remains in the Auburn top-10 for season scoring average, tournaments played, career tournaments won, and rounds under par in a season.