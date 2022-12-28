Auburn vs. Florida odds, line, spread: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 28 predictions from proven model

Conference play in the SEC begins on Wednesday when the No. 20 Auburn Tigers host the Florida Gators. Both programs have hopscotched between wins and losses over their last four games, and they’ll be motivated to get off to a fast start within the conference. Gators forward Colin Castleton leads his team in scoring again this season at 15.8 points per game, and he scored 41 total points in two meetings against the Tigers last season.

Tip-off from Neville Arena is set for 7 pm ET, where Auburn is 7-0 this season. The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Florida odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 140. Before Entering any Florida vs. Auburn picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Auburn vs. Florida spread: Auburn -5.5

Auburn vs. Florida over/under: 140 points

Auburn vs. Florida money line: Auburn -250, Florida +205

What you need to know about Auburn

After losing two of three games, Auburn bounced back last Wednesday with an 84-61 win at Washington. Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome each finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. The latter also recorded five assists in the win, and starters Wendell Green Jr. and Chris Moore also finished with double-digit point totals.

The Tigers have been the nation’s top rim-protecting team this year, averaging 7.1 blocks per game. Broome leads the team in that category with 2.8 per start, while reserve center Dylan Cardwell makes 2.3 per appearance. They’ll need to be on top of their game defensively against a Gators team that only sees 3.5 shots turned away per game.

What you need to know about Florida

Florida came up short last Tuesday in its 62-53 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. Will Richard had a performance that reflected that of the rest of the team, scoring just six points on a 3-for-11 shooting night. Castleton was the exception, as he scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the loss.

The Gators are tough on defense this season as well, and although their 5.9 blocks per game isn’t quite as remarkable as Auburn’s tally, it’s still the fifth-best mark in the country. Castleton also makes the lion’s share of swats with 2.5 per start. Florida also does a good job to slow the offensive pace of opponents, limiting the opposition to a relatively low 59 shot attempts in matchups this season.

