Auburn Volleyball’s Jackie Barrett named SEC Setter of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball is off to its best start in program history (11-0) and junior setter Jackie Barrett has been at the forefront of the Tiger’s efforts this season. Following a dynamic performance in Jacksonville, the Southeastern Conference has named Barrett the Setter of the Week.

The Highland, California native wasted little time asserting herself over the weekend. Barrett piled up 33 assists in Auburn’s sweep over Southern Miss. The total was a season-high for the team in three-set matches, leading to the Tiger’s third-best hitting percentage of the year at .337.

A day later, she was raising the bar yet again versus Jackson State. Barrett would stack up 41 assists, grab seven digs and a block to keep Auburn’s record a perfect 10-0, and officially break the 1990 program record for best start to a season.

Barrett would save her best performance for when the team needed it the most, though. Saturday night in front of a raucous Pete Mathews Coliseum, Barrett weathered the five-set Storm securing her second double-double of the season with a career-high 57 assists and 11 digs.

For the week, the 6-2 junior averaged 11.91 assists per set and was second on the team in total digs with 24, adding two aces and seven blocks along the way.

Monday marks Barrett’s first recognition in her career and the second player of the week for head coach Brent Crouch ‘s Auburn team this season. Kendal Kemp was awarded Freshman of the Week after the Georgia State Invitational.

Crouch and Co. open SEC play on the road in Tuscaloosa, facing Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25. Both matches are slated for 1 pm CT.