Auburn Volleyball sets sail to Oxford for Matchup with Rebels

AUBURN, Ala. – Fresh off a pair of thrilling victories against Texas A&M, Auburn Volley treks out to Oxford for a Matchup with Ole Miss. First serve is set for 5 pm CT.

QUICK HITS

Auburn’s two victories over Texas A&M gave the Tigers 20 wins for the season. It’s the first 20-win season for the Orange and Blue since 2010 (the last time Auburn made the NCAA Tournament). It’s also the second 20-win campaign for head coach Brent Crouch .

Freshman Kendal Kemp is zeroing in on another piece of history in her rookie campaign. With 135 total blocks on the season, Kemp ranks ninth in the country and first among freshmen. Her tally is also just eight blocks away from resetting the single-season program record. Kemp’s 18 kills on .400 hitting and 12 blocks were good enough to earn her second SEC Freshman of the Week.

Crouch’s Tigers have picked up eight conference Weekly honors, the most in program history in one season.

In the latest NCAA RPI rankings, Auburn came in at No. 31. It’s the second-highest ranking in program history.

Virginia native Akasha Anderson has piled up 369 kills in her freshman campaign. The number is the third-highest in the SEC and ranks 45th in the country.

As a team, Auburn’s 243 total blocks are the second-most in the conference and rank 33rd in the nation.

SCOUTING DON’T MISS

A mid-season change at the top has thrust Bre Henry into a head coaching role for the first time in her career. Since taking the reigns in October, Ole Miss has stacked up an impressive 4-2 record.

Sophomore middle blocker Sasha Ratliff has an impressive 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia product ranks third in the SEC in hitting percentage (.365) and 12th in total blocks (90).

Outside hitter Anna Bair leads the charge offensively, corralling 3.48 kills per set and 4.14 points per set.

As a team, Ole Miss is the third-best squad in the SEC in terms of assists per set at 12.56. The effort is led by freshman setter Aly Borellis who is averaging 10.15 assists per set.

AUBURN-OLE MISS SERIES

Auburn holds a 31-36 record against Ole Miss with an even 15-15 mark on the road in Oxford. The Tigers will be looking to avenge a 3-1 loss to the Rebels from a season ago.

UP NEXT

Auburn draws a bit of a break before heading back out on the road right before Thanksgiving for a Matchup with South Carolina on Nov. 23.