Auburn Volleyball selected to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Auburn Volleyball’s season is not done yet. The Tigers were selected to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history and the first time since 2010 on Sunday.

Auburn will travel to Omaha, Nebraska to face the Creighton Bluejays on Friday, Dec. 2. First serve is slated for 6:30 pm CT.

In 2010, Auburn beat Missouri State in the first round, 3-0 (25-15, 26-24, 27-25), before falling to No. 3 Nebraska in Lincoln.

Ticket and broadcast info will be provided as soon as made available.

head coach, Brent Crouch

“The selection means we’re on track. This is my third year here and this is what we were aiming for this year or next year. And to get it on the front end in year three with this freshman class that I recruited three months after getting hired is special. It means we’re on track and it means there are good things in store for us this year and for years to come.

On the Matchup with Creighton…

“They’re an excellent team, extremely well coached. They’ve been in the tournament for years as an established program. They’re going to be confident and they’re going to be calm… They’re going to have a great crowd, just one of the great environments to play in and I know it’ll be a packed house. I like our chances to compete at a high level.”

Akasha Anderson Freshman, Outside Hitter

On the selection…

“I remember thinking about it two years ago before I committed and being like, ‘that’s so far away.’ This is crazy. It’s all going into action, especially it’s happening in our freshman year. It’s been a historic season already but to also make the tournament, I’m going to be able to look back on my freshman year and it’s gonna be really cool.”

Kendal Kemp Freshman, Middle Blocker

On the selection…

“It just means the world. To go out there with my best friends, playing the game we love, we’ve got one more shot to end on a high note for our freshman season and I’m really excited.”