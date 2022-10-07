Auburn Volleyball Returns to the Plains to host Rival Georgia

AUBURN, Ala. – Looking to bounce back after its first loss of the season, Auburn Volleyball plays host to Rival Georgia for a pair of matches over the weekend.

QUICK HITS

Akasha Anderson and Jackie Barrett did a little bit of everything in Wednesday’s match at LSU. Both recorded double-doubles, the fifth of the season for Anderson and fourth for Barrett.

Barrett’s 60 assists were a career-high for the junior and the most for any Tiger in a five-set match this season.

In the back row, it was all Sarah Morton and Fallen Lanham for the Tigers. Both reached the 20 dig mark with Lanham piling up a career-high 20 digs.

The defensive specialists, combined with Auburn’s blocking effort are keeping opponents to a mere .152 hitting percentage. The mark is the best in the SEC and No. 10 in the country.

Four games into SEC play, Auburn is still among the blocking Giants of college volleyball. The Tigers have collected 157.0 on the season, the second-best in the conference and top-30 in the nation.

Starting every match at libero this season, Sarah Morton has proven why she deserves to wear the jersey. The Munster, Indiana product has recorded at least 10 digs in 14 of the 15 matches she’s played in and currently ranks second in the SEC with 4.26 digs per set.

SCOUTING GEORGIA

Georgia comes into the weekend face-off in Neville Arena with a 12-3 record overall and 3-1 in the conference. Head Coach Tom Black has a 90-70 mark in Starkville with a 332-185 career record.

Georgia’s Offensive Firepower comes from senior outside hitter Kacie Evans, who leads her team and the conference in points per set (4.91) and is second in the conference in total points (265) and service aces (23). Evans is also third in the SEC in aces per set (.43).

Sophie Fischer, a sophomore middle blocker, leads the SEC in blocks per set (1.55). Also helping on the defensive front is sophomore libero Bailey Cox. Cox leads the Bulldogs and is third in the conference in total digs (232) and fourth in the conference in digs per set (4.07).

As a team, the Bulldogs are top three in four categories in the SEC. The team is first in team assists (713), second in team service aces (101) and third in both opp. hitting percentage (.176) and team kills (753).

AUBURN-GEORGIA SERIES

The Tigers are 21-39 against Georgia all-time, including a 9-16 mark on the Plains. However, the two storied rivals have split each of the last four matchups.

UP NEXT

Auburn gets a full week of practice before traveling to Missouri for two matches in Columbia. First serve in both matches is slated for 1 pm CT.