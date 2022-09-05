Auburn Volleyball looks to keep unbeaten record intact with Alabama A&M in town

AUBURN, Ala. – After nearly a week between games, Auburn Volleyball (4-0, 0-0) will be itching to get back in front of the crowd at Neville Arena on Tuesday, facing in-state foe Alabama A&M (0-6, 0-0 ). First serve is slated for 7 pm and admission is FREE!

QUICK HITS

Madison Scheer is coming off inarguably her best performance as a Tiger in her young career. The Eureka, Missouri native piled up a career-best 12 kills against Alabama State, hitting a remarkable .500 in the match.

Fellow freshman Sarah Morton has been equally impressive in the back row. Morton stacked up 10 digs against the Lady Hornets. She’s reached the double-digit dig mark in three of the four matches she’s played this season and is averaging a team-high 3.43 digs per set heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Bulldogs.

The Tigers added six blocks to the 2022 team total in its match against Alabama State. With 40.5 on the season, Auburn Ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and No. 12 in the country Entering Tuesday.

Head Coach Brent Crouch ‘s team is also cranking up the effort at the service line. Auburn Servers have already stacked up 33 aces across the first four games of the season, owning the second-best mark in the SEC and No. 5 in the nation.

Neville Arena is slowly becoming a Fortress under Crouch. After Wednesday’s win over the Lady Hornets, the Tigers are now 12-11 in Neville since Crouch arrived on the Plains, including claiming 12 of his last 19 at home.

Crouch and Co. will be looking to keep pace with the 2021 Squad that went 6-0 to start the year. The Tigers eye a 5-0 start with a win over Alabama A&M on Tuesday.

With the added depth on the outsides, Rebekah Rath has encountered newfound efficiency in her game. Rath hit .480 in Auburn’s win over Alabama State, a career-best when tallying at least 12 kills.

SCOUTING ALABAMA A&M

It’s been a rough start to the 2022 campaign for Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs have started the year 0-6, winning just one set along the way.

Head Coach Rose Powell enters her 26th season as a volleyball Coach and her eighth in Huntsville. Powell brings a roster to the Plains that’s almost as young as Auburn. Graduate outside hitter Valeria Alegrias Cambindo represents the Lone upperclassmen. Alegria Cambindo has been leading by example defensively, though, leading the team in digs per set a 3.00.

Huntsville native Bailey Duckett has taken charge of the Bulldog offense earlier this season. Duckett is averaging a team-best 2.79 kills per set entering Tuesday.

As a team, the Bulldogs rank in the top five in the SWAC in only one category. His .118 hitting percentage ranks exactly fifth.

AUBURN-ALABAMA A&M SERIES

The Tigers own a 7-0 record versus the Bulldogs, including a 5-0 mark on the Plains. However, the two teams haven’t met since Auburn swept Alabama A&M in 2011.

UP NEXT

It’s a quick turnaround for the Tigers as Auburn heads up to Birmingham for the UAB tournament, facing the Blazers, Troy and North Florida across the weekend.