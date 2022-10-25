Auburn Volleyball hosts No. 14 Florida in battle for SEC Supremacy

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball looks to stay perfect on the Plains, putting its pristine 6-0 record on the line hosting No. 14 Florida is Wednesday. First serve is slated for 7 pm CT and the match will also be broadcast on the SEC Network.

QUICK HITS

Head Coach Brent Crouch and the Tigers have made Neville Arena a Fortress this season. Auburn (6-0) is undefeated on the Plains this season and is 17-11 since Crouch’s arrival. Friday’s attendance of 1,528 was the 7th-largest crowd in program history and the fourth time in 2022 Auburn has drawn over 1,000.

Freshman outside hitter Akasha Anderson and junior setter Jackie Barrett each picked up their second SEC Weekly award after the Tiger’s first win over Tennessee since 2017. Anderson tallied 20-kills for the seventh time this year and fourth match in a row, while Barrett’s 39 assists and 11 digs were good enough for her sixth double – double of the season. Auburn’s seven Weekly Awards this year are the most in program history.

The Tigers continue to pace the Southeastern Conference in blocking. With 208 total on the season, Auburn Ranks No. 1 in the SEC and No. 24 in the country. The effort is led by freshman Kendal Kemp whose 113 rejections this year ranks as the third-most in a single season in the program season.

With touches at the net and elite back row play from libero Sarah Morton and defensive specialists Fallen Lanham and Zoe Slaughter , Auburn is keeping opponents to a .172 hitting percentage on the season. The number is the second-best in the conference and No. 41 in the nation.

SCOUTING FLORIDA

Florida comes into Wednesday’s Matchup in Neville Arena with a 7-2 conference mark and a 15-4 overall record. In her 32nd season at Florida, head Coach Mary Wise holds a 935-130 career record with an amazing .878 WL percentage.

The Gators’ defensive effort is led by sophomore middle blockers Gabbi Essex and Bre Kelley, who both tie for fifth in the conference for blocks per set (1.19) and total blocks (82). Libero Elli McKissock covers the back end, ranking eighth in the conference for total digs (261).

At the net, outside hitter Merritt Beason carries Florida’s offense, leading the team in kills per set with 3.45. Beason also ranks second in the conference for aces per set (.44) and eighth for points per set (4.38).

As a team, the Gators rank first in the SEC for opponent hitting percentage (.154) and blocks per set (2.78), and rank 14th in the nation.

AUBURN-FLORIDA SERIES

The Tigers haven’t beaten Florida since 2015, a five-set thriller on the Plains. All time, Florida owns a 54-3 record versus Auburn.