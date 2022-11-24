Auburn Volleyball ends regular season with critical series versus Arkansas

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball Returns to the Plains with two Vital matchups against Arkansas on deck. The Weekend series begins on Friday, Nov. 25 at 2 pm CT, while Saturday’s match is slated for 7 pm CT. Admission to Neville Arena is always free.

QUICK HITS

Freshman middle Blocker Kendal Kemp continues to expand on her already record-breaking season in the Orange and Blue. After securing the single-season block record, Kemp conjured up her first double-double of her career against South Carolina with a career-best 12 kills and 10 blocks. It was the third time this season the Eagan, Minnesota native has piled up at least 10 blocks.

Kemp wasn’t the only Tiger seeing a double on Wednesday. Both Jackie Barrett and Akasha Anderson wound up with double-doubles as well against the Gamecocks. For Barrett (47 assists, 10 digs) it was her team-leading ninth of the season. Her seven blocks in the match also tied her season-high. Anderson (12 kills, 10 digs) on the other hand grabbed her seventh double-double in her young career.

Auburn’s blocking prowess is starting to take shape towards the end of the season. With 269 total blocks, this version of the Orange and Blue ranks tenth all-time in program history. The total is also the second-most in the Southeastern Conference and No. 50 in the nation. The effort has been led by Kemp, whose 154 total blocks are also second in the SEC and No. 12 in the country.

The Tigers return to Neville Arena for its final two matches of the regular season where they’ve had a myriad of success in 2022. This year, Auburn is 8-1 on the Plains. Under head Coach Brent Crouch Auburn is 19-12, and 68-57 all-time.

SCOUTING ARKANSAS

In his seventh year at the helm of the Arkansas program, head coach Jason Watson brings a Razorback team into Auburn that’s 18-8 with an SEC record of 9-7. Watson’s Squad boasts big wins over Washington, Georgia Tech and two sweeps over Tennessee.

Arkansas’ offense is led by senior outside hitter Jillian Gillen. Gillen is top-100 in the country in both kills per set (3.68) and points per set (4.30).

Defensively, the Razorbacks rely on former Tiger Tatum Shipes. Shipes is third in the SEC in total blocking behind Auburn freshman Kendal Kemp and is second in blocks per set at 1.47.

As a team, Arkansas’ 2.56 blocks per set are fourth in the conference and No. 31 in the country. The Razorbacks are also second in the SEC and No. 39 in the Nation in assists per set with 12.76.

AUBURN-ARKANSAS SERIES

Auburn owns a 12-39 record against Arkansas with an 8-16 mark on the Plains. The Tigers last took down the Razorbacks in sweeping fashion back in 2018.

UP NEXT

Crouch and the Tigers will await their postseason fate. The NCAA Selection Show is slated for Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT.