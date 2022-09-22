Auburn Volleyball begins SEC campaign in Tuscaloosa

AUBURN, Ala. – Non-conference is complete. Now Auburn Volleyball faces a new challenge, traveling to Rival Alabama to begin SEC play in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers and the Tide will play back-to-back matches on Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25. First serve for both matches is scheduled for 1 pm CT. Fans can tune in on Saturday to SEC Network Plus, while Sunday’s match is the first of five matches on the SEC Network.

QUICK HITS

Jackie Barrett amassed an impressive 41 assists during the three-set match against Jacksonville State and a career-high 57 assists throughout the five-set match against Jacksonville State. The Highland, California native has been named SEC Setter of the Week heading into this weekend’s series versus Alabama.

With Ample opportunity from Barrett, Madison Scheer delivered an insane 22 kills off 44 total attacks against Jacksonville State. Bel Zimmerman followed closely behind with 13 kills off 29 total attacks, both players setting a new personal season-high.

Sarah Morton’s defensive energy collected 41 total digs across three Auburn wins this past weekend. The freshman libero ranks fifth in the Southeastern Conference for total digs. The Munster, Indiana product has also stacked up at least 10 digs in 10 of the 11 matches she’s played this season.

As a team, the Tigers hold an average of 2.64 blocks per set, ranking third in the SEC and 10th in the nation.

Head Coach Brent Crouch has led his team to an 11-0 season start, the best in program history. With the weekend’s three wins, Crouch now holds a winning record on The Plains at 24-23. Crouch also carries a 2-0 record against Alabama into the weekend.

SCOUTING ALABAMA

Alabama enters SEC play with a 6-7 record. The Crimson Tide is 3-0 at home, 0-4 on the road and 3-3 in neutral site games. This season marks a new era in Tuscaloosa as head Coach Rashinda Reeds embarks on her first season with the Tide and brings with her a mix of under and upperclassmen.

Junior outside hitter Kendyl Reaugh leads the SEC and the Tide in total attacks with 436. She also has a team-high 177.0 points. Adding to the offensive force is sophomore setter Brooke Slusser. Slusser is fourth in the conference assists per set with 10.00. Rounding out the offense is SEC leader in aces per set (0.73) Abby Marjama. The grad student outside hitter has a team-high 32 aces in 2022.

Carrying the defensive effort is senior middle Blocker Alyiah Wells, who leads Alabama in blocks with 54. Junior libero Victoria Schemer leads the Tide in digs with 133 and is averaging 2.77 per set.

Nationally, Alabama ranks seventh in both aces per set (2.19) and total aces (105). Alabama enters the weekend as the best serving team in the SEC while also holding the No. 1 spot in total attacks and total assists. However, the Tide are dead last in hitting percentage at .180.

AUBURN-ALABAMA SERIES

The Tigers and the Tide are certainly no strangers. Entering the weekend, Alabama holds a 49-25 record over Auburn and a 24-11 record in Foster Auditorium. However, the Orange and Blue have won each of the last three matchups, including two sweeps.

UP NEXT

After nearly a month on the road, Auburn returns to Neville Arena on Wednesday, September 28, for its SEC home opener against Mississippi State. First serve is slated for 7 pm CT and admission is always free!