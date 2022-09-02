Auburn University Libraries offering Savvy Researcher Boot Camp

Notice body

Auburn University Libraries will hold its Savvy Researcher Boot Camp online on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 am – 3:30 pm The daylong event is designed for Graduate students who want to take their research skills to a higher level. Whether students are interested in learning how to locate scholarly sources, write a literature review, design a conference poster, manage data or organize citations, the Savvy Researcher workshops will help them become better, more effective researchers.

Click here to register.

Workshops offered include:

Writing Literature Reviews (offered by University Writing)

New: Intro to Graduate Level Writing (offered by University Writing)

Finding Sources for Your Literature Review

Intro to Systematic Reviews

Intro to Zotero | EndNote | Mendeley Clinic

Intro to LaTeX | LaTeX: Bibliographies, Images, Tables

New: Special Collections and Archives: Research Tools & Strategies

New: Intro to Tableau (data visualization)

New: Intro to Statista (consumer data)

New: Research Poster Design (Adobe InDesign)

New: Education and Psychology database searching

New: Searching PubMed/Medline

New: SciFinder (chemical info and scholarly literature)

Locating Race and Ethnicity Census Data

Market Demographics and Consumer Behavior

Tour of Digital Scholarship Tools

Getting Started with NVivo

Data Management for Scientific Workflows

Publishing Your Work

Researcher and Student Success (offered by Academic Coaching in Academic Support)