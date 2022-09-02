Auburn University Libraries offering Savvy Researcher Boot Camp
Auburn University Libraries will hold its Savvy Researcher Boot Camp online on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 am – 3:30 pm The daylong event is designed for Graduate students who want to take their research skills to a higher level. Whether students are interested in learning how to locate scholarly sources, write a literature review, design a conference poster, manage data or organize citations, the Savvy Researcher workshops will help them become better, more effective researchers.
Workshops offered include:
Writing Literature Reviews (offered by University Writing)
New: Intro to Graduate Level Writing (offered by University Writing)
Finding Sources for Your Literature Review
Intro to Systematic Reviews
Intro to Zotero | EndNote | Mendeley Clinic
Intro to LaTeX | LaTeX: Bibliographies, Images, Tables
New: Special Collections and Archives: Research Tools & Strategies
New: Intro to Tableau (data visualization)
New: Intro to Statista (consumer data)
New: Research Poster Design (Adobe InDesign)
New: Education and Psychology database searching
New: Searching PubMed/Medline
New: SciFinder (chemical info and scholarly literature)
Locating Race and Ethnicity Census Data
Market Demographics and Consumer Behavior
Tour of Digital Scholarship Tools
Getting Started with NVivo
Data Management for Scientific Workflows
Publishing Your Work
Researcher and Student Success (offered by Academic Coaching in Academic Support)
