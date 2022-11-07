Auburn to hold public tours of new football facility

AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn will hold public tours over the next two weeks for fans to see the program’s new football facility, a team spokesperson told Reporters Monday afternoon.

There will be two separate open houses for the public, both from 4-6 pm CST, this Friday and next Friday — before both of Auburn’s final two home games. An official release with more logistics about the Tours will be sent out by Auburn later in the week.

Then-interim Athletic director Rich McGlynn said the two weeks ago the plan is for the team to move into the Woltosz Football Performance Center after the conclusion of the regular season in December.

The $92 million complex was approved all the way back in September 2019 — with a former football coach Gus Malzahn helping to lead the charge and even pledging $2 million toward the project — and it began construction in March 2021.

The team is currently housed in the athletics complex on the corner of South Donahue Drive and Samford Avenue that was built in 1989.

Renderings for the facility show a number of high-end features for future Auburn football players and coaches to utilize, including an indoor practice facility with a pair of connecting outdoor fields, a new Locker room and team meeting auditorium, weight rooms and hydrotherapy pools, a “multi- purpose” kitchen and “fuel bar,” lounge spaces and individual team meeting rooms and offices, game rooms, recruiting lounges, a Barber shop, recording studios and even a flight simulator.

Last month, the facility was officially named for the Woltosz family. During the 2019 football season, Walt Woltosz and his family committed what was, at the time, the biggest donation in Auburn athletics history. That was surpassed last year by Bill and Connie Neville, whom the basketball arena was renamed for in March.

The weight room with be known as the Creel Family Player Development Lab, named for Keith and Ginger Creel, also part of Auburn’s highest donor groups.

“We’re really excited,” McGlynn said. “We think it’s a game-changer — the building itself, the facility, all the access that our student-athletes are going to have. The locker room is phenomenal. And so we’re really excited about it.”