Auburn Police Department joins Nationwide initiative with goal to have 30% female officers by 2030

LAUREN JOHNSON



The Auburn Police Department has joined the 30×30 Initiative, which is a Nationwide goal to increase the percentage of female officers to 30% by the year 2030.

Currently women only make up about 12% of sworn officers and about 3% of police leadership in the US

Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said this is something that needs to change.

“Law enforcement in general Nationwide has seen a decrease in recruitment,” Stewart said. “This initiative is to increase that number of recruits and to further diversify the applicant pool.”

Stewart believes police departments need to look more like the demographic they serve.

“One key thing that I’d like everyone to know is, no we’re not changing our vetting process. We’re not changing our standards or anything,” he said. “We still want the same type of people that we’ve always wanted before.”

People are also reading…

Besides physical requirements, Stewart said good law enforcement officers need skills such as a strong mental capacity, emotional intelligence and the ability to read body language, make quick decisions and navigate situations without brute force.

Stewart said research has shown that women excel in these areas.

Currently, there are only five female officers at the APD — Detective Stephanie Johns, Detective Leslie Nichols, patrol supervisor Sgt. Heather Dean, patrol supervisor Sgt. Chelsea Williams and Officer Audrey Long.

“We need more women in law enforcement because if you look at the population half of the population is women,” Johns said. “So when we’re dealing with calls half of the people that we’re dealing with are women.”

Johns said sometimes a situation calls for a woman’s touch.

“Females bring a different and valuable set of skills to law enforcement,” Dean added. “In certain situations a female police officer can establish a better rapport with a victim on certain crimes.”

This week, Dean said a woman came into the police department and only wanted to talk with a female officer. Dean was the only woman on shift during that time.

Johns, 33, has been a Detective for the APD for two years and has been in law enforcement for seven. She said the first few years were intense and a lot of learning was involved.

Nichols, 29, is also a Detective for the APD and has been in law enforcement for six years.

“I’m not gonna lie to you and say that it wasn’t tough and I haven’t (gone) through my share of difficulties in law enforcement in general,” Nichols said. “But, I overcame all of the obstacles that were placed in front of me, and they made me who I am today.”

Dean, 32, has been in law enforcement for seven years and is now a patrol sergeant and supervisor.

These three women were each inspired to join law enforcement during their high school years setting a goal to help people and make the world a better place.

In high school, many of Dean’s softball coaches were also police officers. She said hearing their stories about helping people inspired her to want to follow in their footsteps.

“I want to make my own impact on the community, whether that was apprehending a burglary offender on foot, speaking to a victim of a domestic violence incident or changing a tire on the side of the road,” she said. “Each Encounter a police officer has with a citizen can change their perception of a police officer, so I wanted to be that positive change.”

For these three women, Entering a male dominated career field wasn’t a major issue.

“I’ve always been raised that women can do anything that a man can do,” Johns said. “Sure we may have to put a little more effort in first, that’s just the society we live in, but once you prove yourself that you’re capable and you can do everything they can do, in my experience, they see that and they respect you.”

Nichols said her family also taught her that she could do anything she put her mind to and prepared her to never be afraid of the challenge.

“There’re some times where it is rough, it is hard, but once you establish that trust, or make your friends, or prove yourself—which is not only for female officers but for new officers in general—you’ve got family ,” Nichols said.

Dean added that she grew up with two older brothers, so it was natural for her to adapt to working in a field dominated by men.

“As a female police officer, I knew I had to prove myself to my male coworkers. I never saw it as a bad thing. I had to earn their trust and respect and prove to them I have the physical skills to do this job and the knowledge,” she said. “In this career, your coworker must trust you to be there for them whenever they’re in need and especially working in the patrol section.”

The process to apply for a law enforcement position involves a series of stages – a physical fitness test, an interview, a polygraph test, a physical exam and a psychological exam. If the position is offered, applicants must go to the police academy for 14 weeks.

The physical test to become a police officer at the APD is the same test across the board for everyone, whether the applicant is a man or a woman.

Dean said to pass the test you must be able to do 22 pushups in 60 seconds, 25 sit-ups in 60 seconds, run 1.5 miles in 15 minutes and 28 seconds and complete an obstacle course.

To become a Detective at the APD, officers must first have at least two years of experience as a patrol officer and know the laws, APD policies and procedures and court procedures.

Johns, Nichols and Dean advise women considering law enforcement as a career to research the job, ask questions, stay in shape, take self-defense classes of some kind and find people who will support you.

Dean, who has a two-year-old daughter, said she’s able to manage being a supervisor in patrol and be a mother at home.

“As a mom it is stressful to juggle, but you can do it, especially if you have help from your family,” Dean said. “The department will help you. There’s ways that you can still do this job and be a mom at the same time.”

“Seriously consider law enforcement as an option,” Johns added. “It’s a great job, it’s a great sense of accomplishment when you get to see some bad situation turn good and know that you had a hand in that. So it’s very rewarding in that sense.”

“If you want to be something, don’t let old standards tell you that you can’t,” Nichols said.