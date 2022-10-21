Auburn officially names new football facilities

As Auburn’s football training center and weight room near completion, the Auburn University Board of Trustees has approved the names for Auburn football’s two newest facilities.

The football-only facility will be known as the Woltosz Football Performance Center, in Honor of Walt and Ginger Woltosz and the weight room will be named the Creel Family Player Development Lab, in recognition of Keith and Ginger Creel, Auburn announced in a release on Thursday.

“Once again, the Woltosz and Creel families have demonstrated their leadership and commitment to Auburn by their transformational giving,” said Auburn interim athletics director Rich McGlynn. “These named spaces will serve as permanent reminders to football student-athletes, coaches and the Auburn family of their steadfast dedication and inspiring generosity.”

Both families are members of the Pat Dye Society, the highest level of giving Auburn’s Tigers Unlimited Foundation has to offer.

“The Woltoszes and the Creels have a passion for supporting Auburn – and specifically Auburn student-athletes – that is second to none,” said Auburn executive associate athletics director Tim Jackson. “Their generosity toward this project is a game changer for our football program, continuing their broad support for many Auburn Athletics programs.”

The Woltosz family, for whom the football training center will be named, committed the largest gift in Auburn athletics history in 2019, a record since surpassed by Bill and Connie Neville.

“We love Auburn,” Walt Woltosz said. “You look for things you can do to make the world a better place and certainly, to help make Auburn a better place. Athletics are often the front door to the University to people who don’t know much about Auburn. Academically, we’ re at a very high level, but many only come to know that first through the Athletic programs.”

The Creel family, for whom the weight room is dedicated, has a history of supporting Auburn’s football and equestrian programs.

“Our commitment is to partner as much as we can, supporting the Athletic program, to help Auburn to continue to develop student-athletes to become productive members of society, both in business and outside of business,” Keith Creel said. “It’s an investment in the University so they in turn can Invest in the students, enabling and equipping them to better serve society and the world, which is what Ginger and I believe we’re all truly called to do in our lives on this earth .”

The newly-named Creel Family Player Development Lab will have 25,000 feet of training space and strength and conditioning equipment.

The $92 million Woltosz Football Performance Center, the largest project in Auburn athletics history, will be 233,428 square feet with indoor and outdoor practice fields. Auburn football coaches and administration will also be based in the building.

The new football-only facility and weight room are expected to hold Auburn’s football operations when the 2022 season concludes.