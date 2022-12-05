Auburn NFL roundup: Darius Slayton is on the move

New York wide receiver Darius Slayton matched the longest reception of his NFL career during the Giants’ 20-20 overtime tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

On his way to 90 yards on six receptions, Slayton came down with a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones for a 55-yard gain. The long pass put New York on the Washington 26-yard line and set up the Giants’ first touchdown for a 10-10 tie with 8:49 left in the first half.

Slayton’s previous 55-yard reception came during his rookie season, when he caught a touchdown pass from Eli Manning in a 23-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 9, 2019.

Slayton improved his 2022 totals to 33 receptions for a team-leading 566 yards.

He became the fifth Auburn alumnus with three NFL seasons with at least 500 receiving yards. Frank Sanders and Red Phillips had seven apiece, and William Andrews and Dave Middleton had three apiece.

In his fourth NFL season, Slayton has career totals of 157 receptions for 2,396 yards and 15 touchdowns.

This season, Slayton has risen to seventh among Auburn alumni in career NFL receiving yards, passing Lionel James, Joe Cribbs, Byron Franklin and Ronnie Brown in the top 10 after starting 2022 at No. 11 on the Tigers’ all-time list. Sanders holds the Auburn record with 6,749 receiving yards, and he’s followed by Phillips, James Brooks, Middleton, Ed West and Andrews. Slayton is 251 yards behind Andrews’ total.

Slayton was among the 17 former Auburn players who got on the field on the 13th Sunday of the NFL’s 103rd season.

In the other Sunday games:

Pittsburgh Steelers 19, Atlanta Falcons 16

· Montravius ​​Adams started at defensive tackle for the Steelers. Adams made three tackles.

Baltimore Ravens 10, Denver Broncos 9

· Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes was designated as a game-day inactive.

Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 19

· Bears defensive lineman Angelo Blackson played but did not record any stats.

· Rudy Ford (New Hope) started at safety for the Packers. Ford made two tackles and recovered a fumble. Ford recovered a fumble at the Green Bay 39 and advanced it 1 yard with 8:51 left in the second quarter.

Detroit Lions 40, Jacksonville Jaguars 14

· Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas (Lee-Montgomery) played but did not record any stats.

· Jaguars wide receiver Seth Williams (Paul Bryant) is on the practice squad and not eligible to play.

Cleveland Browns 27, Houston Texans 14

· Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz had a 12-yard reception and a 6-yard run. Schwartz lost a fumble at the end of his reception as Houston took possession at the Cleveland 38-yard line and turned the takeaway into a field goal for the first points of the game.

Minnesota Vikings 27, New York Jets 22

· Carl Lawson started at defensive end for the Jets. Lawson made three tackles, recorded one sack, had one tackle for loss and registered two quarterback hits. Lawson has six sacks this season.

· Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood played but did not record any stats.

· Jets tight end CJ Uzomah caught a 31-yard pass for his longest reception of the season.

Philadelphia Eagles 35, Tennessee Titans 10

· Eagles Offensive lineman Jack Driscoll played but did record any stats.

· Roger McCreary (Williamson) started at cornerback for the Titans. McCreary made four tackles.

· Eagles punter Arryn Siposs had a 43.0-yard average on five punts, with a 34.6-yard net average. Siposs had a 47-yard punt that was returned 9 yards to the Tennessee 29-yard line, a 27-yarder for a fair catch at the Tennessee 13, a 46-yarder returned 10 yards to the Tennessee 29, a 47-yarder returned 19 yards to the Philadelphia 32 and a 48-yarder returned 4 yards to the Tennessee 27.

· Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 2-of-4 passes for 16 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Willis played the final two series in relief of Tennessee starter Ryan Tannehill.

San Francisco 49ers 33, Miami Dolphins 17

· Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (Hewitt-Trussville) was designated as a game-day inactive.

Cincinnati Bengals 27, Kansas City Chiefs 24

· Chiefs Offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (Edgewood Academy) played but did not record any stats.

Las Vegas Raiders 27, Los Angeles Chargers 20

· Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson made a 55-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10 with 2:17 left in the first half and a 25-yard field goal to give Las Vegas a 27-13 lead with 14:49 left in the game. In between, the Chargers blocked a 52-yard field-goal attempt by Carlson. Carlson also made three extra points.

· Chargers long snapper Josh Harris handled the snaps for three punts, three field-goal attempts and two extra points.

· Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham dressed for the game but did not play.

Dallas Cowboys 54, Indianapolis Colts 19

· Colts defensive tackle Byron Cowart made one tackle.

· Colts Offensive tackle Braden Smith was designated as a game-day inactive. Smith was sick and unable to play.

Week 13 started on Thursday night, when the Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots 24-10.

Week 13 concludes on Monday, when the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off at 7:15 pm CDT at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will televise the game.

