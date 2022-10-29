Auburn men’s golf surges into top spot in Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll
After its wire-to-wire title at the 2022 Isleworth Collegiate, Auburn jumped into the Bushnell/Golfweek’s Division I Coaches Poll’s No. 1 spot for Oct. 28. The Tigers end their fall campaign with victories at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, Marquette Invitational and Isleworth.
Auburn received 11 first-place votes and 460 total points in the poll. Vanderbilt (six first-place votes and 450 points), Arizona State, Texas Tech, and North Carolina, who moved up eight spots from their No. 13 spots on Sept. 30, round out the top five, while Stanford, Tennessee, Illinois, Florida and Georgia Tech complete the top 10.
Pepperdine moved up from No. 25 to No. 15, Colorado State from receiving votes to No. 18, and the trio of San Diego State, Mississippi State, and Oregon enter in.
Georgia Southern, LSU, North Florida, Purdue and Washington all received votes.
|
Rank
|
Team (First-place votes)
|
Points
|
Previous
|
1
|
Auburn (11)
|
460
|
T-3
|
2
|
Vanderbilt (6)
|
450
|
1
|
3
|
Arizona State
|
437
|
6
|
4
|
Texas Tech
|
414
|
7
|
5
|
North Carolina (2)
|
413
|
13
|
6
|
Stanford
|
383
|
T-3
|
7
|
Tennessee
|
350
|
12
|
8
|
Illinois
|
328
|
5
|
9
|
Florida
|
326
|
10
|
10
|
Georgia Tech
|
301
|
8
|
11
|
Oklahoma
|
280
|
2
|
12
|
Virginia
|
259
|
15
|
13
|
Florida State
|
244
|
14
|
14
|
Texas A&M
|
218
|
9
|
15
|
Pepperdine
|
209
|
25
|
16
|
Oklahoma State
|
155
|
11
|
17
|
Alabama
|
153
|
16
|
18
|
Colorado State
|
145
|
NO
|
19
|
Texas
|
127
|
19
|
20
|
Georgia
|
125
|
17
|
21
|
Kansas State
|
121
|
T-21
|
22
|
San Diego State
|
88
|
NO
|
23
|
Mississippi State
|
55
|
NO
|
24
|
Oregon
|
49
|
NO
|
25
|
Arizona
|
43
|
23
Others receiving votes: Georgia Southern (13); LSU (11); North Florida (7); Purdue (6); Washington (5).
