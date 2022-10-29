Auburn men’s golf surges into top spot in Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll

After its wire-to-wire title at the 2022 Isleworth Collegiate, Auburn jumped into the Bushnell/Golfweek’s Division I Coaches Poll’s No. 1 spot for Oct. 28. The Tigers end their fall campaign with victories at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, Marquette Invitational and Isleworth.

Auburn received 11 first-place votes and 460 total points in the poll. Vanderbilt (six first-place votes and 450 points), Arizona State, Texas Tech, and North Carolina, who moved up eight spots from their No. 13 spots on Sept. 30, round out the top five, while Stanford, Tennessee, Illinois, Florida and Georgia Tech complete the top 10.

Pepperdine moved up from No. 25 to No. 15, Colorado State from receiving votes to No. 18, and the trio of San Diego State, Mississippi State, and Oregon enter in.

Georgia Southern, LSU, North Florida, Purdue and Washington all received votes.

Rank

Team (First-place votes)

Points

Previous

1

Auburn (11)

460

T-3

2

Vanderbilt (6)

450

1

3

Arizona State

437

6

4

Texas Tech

414

7

5

North Carolina (2)

413

13

6

Stanford

383

T-3

7

Tennessee

350

12

8

Illinois

328

5

9

Florida

326

10

10

Georgia Tech

301

8

11

Oklahoma

280

2

12

Virginia

259

15

13

Florida State

244

14

14

Texas A&M

218

9

15

Pepperdine

209

25

16

Oklahoma State

155

11

17

Alabama

153

16

18

Colorado State

145

NO

19

Texas

127

19

20

Georgia

125

17

21

Kansas State

121

T-21

22

San Diego State

88

NO

23

Mississippi State

55

NO

24

Oregon

49

NO

25

Arizona

43

23

Others receiving votes: Georgia Southern (13); LSU (11); North Florida (7); Purdue (6); Washington (5).

List

Haskins Award: Final fall watch list for 2022-23 men’s college golf season

Haskins Award

Haskins Award

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button