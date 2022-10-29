Auburn men’s golf surges into top spot in Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll

After its wire-to-wire title at the 2022 Isleworth Collegiate, Auburn jumped into the Bushnell/Golfweek’s Division I Coaches Poll’s No. 1 spot for Oct. 28. The Tigers end their fall campaign with victories at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, Marquette Invitational and Isleworth.

Auburn received 11 first-place votes and 460 total points in the poll. Vanderbilt (six first-place votes and 450 points), Arizona State, Texas Tech, and North Carolina, who moved up eight spots from their No. 13 spots on Sept. 30, round out the top five, while Stanford, Tennessee, Illinois, Florida and Georgia Tech complete the top 10.

Pepperdine moved up from No. 25 to No. 15, Colorado State from receiving votes to No. 18, and the trio of San Diego State, Mississippi State, and Oregon enter in.

Georgia Southern, LSU, North Florida, Purdue and Washington all received votes.

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 Auburn (11) 460 T-3 2 Vanderbilt (6) 450 1 3 Arizona State 437 6 4 Texas Tech 414 7 5 North Carolina (2) 413 13 6 Stanford 383 T-3 7 Tennessee 350 12 8 Illinois 328 5 9 Florida 326 10 10 Georgia Tech 301 8 11 Oklahoma 280 2 12 Virginia 259 15 13 Florida State 244 14 14 Texas A&M 218 9 15 Pepperdine 209 25 16 Oklahoma State 155 11 17 Alabama 153 16 18 Colorado State 145 NO 19 Texas 127 19 20 Georgia 125 17 21 Kansas State 121 T-21 22 San Diego State 88 NO 23 Mississippi State 55 NO 24 Oregon 49 NO 25 Arizona 43 23

Others receiving votes: Georgia Southern (13); LSU (11); North Florida (7); Purdue (6); Washington (5).

List

Haskins Award: Final fall watch list for 2022-23 men’s college golf season

Haskins Award

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek