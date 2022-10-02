Auburn men’s basketball Tuesday practice Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram Manage Check out some scenes from Auburn’s Tuesday practice as Bruce Pearl’s Tigers get ready for the 2022-23 season. Transfer big man Johni Broome has been impressive since arriving on campus. (Photo: Jason Caldwell/Auburn247, 247Sports) Dylan Cardwell has worked hard on his shooting since last season. (Photo: Jason Caldwell/Auburn247, 247Sports) Point guard Tre Donaldson is physically impressive. (Photo: Jason Caldwell/Auburn247, 247Sports) Forward Jaylin Williams squares up to the basket. (Photo: Jason Caldwell/Auburn247, 247Sports) KD Johnson has trimmed down and is in great shape. (Photo: Jason Caldwell/Auburn247, 247Sports) Versatile Chris Moore is a player that can play a number of different roles. (Photo: Jason Caldwell/Auburn247, 247Sports) Stretch Akingbola shows his form from the perimeter. (Photo: Jason Caldwell/Auburn247, 247Sports) Freshman Yohan Traore can play inside and outside for the Tigers. (Photo: Jason Caldwell/Auburn247, 247Sports) Wendell Green focuses on the rim. (Photo: Jason Caldwell/Auburn247, 247Sports) Freshman Chance Westry should play a big role this season. (Photo: Jason Caldwell/Auburn247, 247Sports) “>247Sports Timer List Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram