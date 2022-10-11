Auburn Made: Week 5 NFL rundown

Week five might have been the best week yet for Auburn’s NFL contingent. Derrick Brown and Carl Lawson were dominant up front; Darius Slayton had a breakout game in London; and Daniel Carlson kept making field goals to extend his streak.

That and more in this week’s NFL rundown.

BEST OF WEEK 5

Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers

Brown made life difficult for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, especially with his hands. The defensive tackle deflected two passes and blocked a field goal. He also tallied five tackles, including one tackle for loss, earning an overall PFF grade of 88.8 for the week – the highest grade on the Panthers’ defense. Brown’s six pass deflections are the season lead among all defensive linemen in the NFL and are tied for fourth among all players.

Josh Bynes, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Now in his 12th season in the NFL, Bynes is still making his mark in the middle of the Baltimore defense. On Sunday night, the 2010 Auburn national Champion finished with six tackles and picked up his first sack of the year, bursting through the line of scrimmage untouched to take down Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow. Bynes, who has started every game for the Ravens, now has 38 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks for his career.

Daniel Carlson, K, Las Vegas Raiders

Is Carlson ever going to miss a field goal again? The SEC’s all-time leading scorer went 3 for 3 against the Chiefs on Monday night, splitting the uprights from 53, 50 and 47 yards. He’s now a perfect 15 of 15 on the season. Dating back to last season, Carlson has made 38 consecutive field goals – the longest current streak in the NFL.

Carlton Davis, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A hip injury forced Davis to leave early, but the former Auburn cornerback was one of the best players on the field Sunday prior to his exit. He was targeted nine times and allowed just four catches for 33 yards in Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He tallied four tackles and broke up his fourth pass of the season. Davis graded out above 75 in overall defense (75.7), tackling (77.8) and coverage (75.8) per PFF.

Carl Lawson, DE, New York Jets

It’s safe to say Lawson is fully recovered from his injury last year as he wreaked havoc against the Dolphins on Sunday. He finished with two tackles, a sack, seven quarterback hits, and he forced a fumble midway through the fourth quarter that set up a touchdown on the very next play. Lawson, who now has a sack in back-to-back games, had the fourth highest overall PFF grade (92.5) among all NFL Defenders in week five.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

Slayton saved his breakout performance of the season for London. The fourth-year wide receiver tallied six receptions on seven targets for 79 yards to help the Giants knock off the Green Bay Packers across the pond. Five of his six catches went for a first down. Slayton, who just had only one catch coming in, led all Giants with an overall PFF grade of 89.6.

Other Tigers in the NFL

Montravius ​​Adams, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Angelo Blackson, DL, Chicago Bears

KJ Britt LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jamel Dean, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jack Driscoll, OL, Philadelphia Eagles

Rudy Ford, S, Green Bay Packers

Josh Harris, LS, Los Angeles Chargers

Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Miami Dolphins

Jonathan Jones, CB, New England Patriots

Roger McCreary CB, Tennessee Titans

Anthony Schwartz WR, Cleveland Browns

Jamie’s Sherwood LB, New York Jets

Arryn Siposs, P, Philadelphia Eagles

Braden Smith, OL, Indianapolis Colts

Jarrett Stidham, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Daniel Thomas, S, Jacksonville Jaguars

CJ Uzomah, TE, New York Jets

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

DNP (Reserve/Injured)

Marlon Davidson, DL, Atlanta Falcons (IR)

Smoke Monday DB, New Orleans Saints (IR)