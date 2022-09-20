Auburn Made: Week 2 NFL rundown

It was a memorable day for former Auburn cornerback Jamel Dean who had two game-changing interceptions for Tampa Bay on Sunday.

That and more in this week’s Auburn Made NFL rundown.

BEST OF WEEK 2

Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers

Brown was a beast in the trenches for Carolina on Sunday against the New York Giants. The former top 10 draft pick finished with four tackles, a QB hit and a pass deflection. His overall PFF grade (78.1) was second on the team among the defenders. Brown has elevated his game this season, especially as a pass-rusher, and now has nine tackles through the team’s first two games. He’s graded out above 70 in each game, per PFF.

Carlton Davis, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For the second straight week, both former Auburn DBs made plays for Tampa Bay’s secondary. While Dean had the two interceptions, Davis showed up BIG against the Saints with nine tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. The duo kept New Orleans out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter when the win was already secured.

Jamel Dean, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dean followed up last week’s stellar performance with an even better one against division rival, the New Orleans Saints. He had not one but two game-changing interceptions at critical moments in the second half to swing the momentum. The Buccaneers turned the two turnovers into 10 points, the difference in the game, as they won 20-10. Dean, who also added five tackles, only allowed three catches for 16 yards on the day.

Carl Lawson, DE, New York Jets

Healthy again after missing last year due to injury, Lawson was pivotal in a wild comeback win over the Cleveland Browns. He had two tackles, two QB pressures, and he combined on a sack late to force a punt and give the Jets the ball back. Lawson (80.6) was one of only a handful of players in the NFL this week with a PFF pass rush grade over 80.0.

Arryn Siposs, P, Philadelphia Eagles

Siposs was rock solid punting the ball, averaging 44.8 yards on his four punts and pinning two of the four inside the 20. But it was his Lone tackle that had the biggest impact for the Eagles in their 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. After a blocked field goal, Siposs – the holder on the play – chased down a Minnesota defensive back and made a touchdown-saving tackle. The Vikings threw an interception three plays later.

Other Tigers in the NFL

Montravius ​​Adams, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Angelo Blackson, DL, Chicago Bears

KJ Britt LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Josh Bynes, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Daniel Carlson, PK, Las Vegas Raiders

Jack Driscoll, OL, Philadelphia Eagles

Rudy Ford, S, Green Bay Packers

Josh Harris, LS, Los Angeles Chargers

Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Miami Dolphins

Roger McCreary CB, Tennessee Titans

Anthony Schwartz WR, Cleveland Browns

Jamie’s Sherwood LB, New York Jets

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

Braden Smith, OL, Indianapolis Colts

Jarrett Stidham, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Daniel Thomas, S, Jacksonville Jaguars

CJ Uzomah, TE, New York Jets

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

DNP (Reserve/Injured)

Marlon Davidson, DL, Atlanta Falcons (IR)

Smoke Monday DB, New Orleans Saints (IR)