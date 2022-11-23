Auburn Made: Week 11 NFL Rundown

It was a defensive struggle between the New England Patriots and New York Jets on Sunday, and former Auburn teammates Jonathan Jones and Carl Lawson both showed out.

That and more in this week’s NFL rundown.

BEST OF WEEK 11

Daniel Carlson, K, Las Vegas Raiders

Although his streak of 41 consecutive field goals came to an end Sunday, just three short of the record, Carlson did not let it bother him as he responded with three field goals in the second half, including a 25-yard kick in the closing seconds of regulation to force overtime where the Raiders ultimately won. He also connected from 52 and 57 yards out. The 57-yard field goal was a new career long for Carlson, the SEC’s all-time leading scorer.

57 yards!? Another look at @danielcarlson38‘s new career high 🙌 Next: #LVvsSEA | 11.27 | CBS pic.twitter.com/0QEpD3U0bk — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 22, 2022

Jonathan Jones, CB, New England Patriots

After visiting Auburn the weekend before, Jones was back at it Sunday making an impact for the Patriots’ defense. In a 10-3 win over division rival New York, Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson was 0 for 4 when targeting Jones. One of the targets, Jones broke up the pass and nearly ended the game with a pick-six on the play. The sixth-year cornerback added two tackles and earned a 78.4 grade from PFF for run defense.

Carl Lawson, DE, New York Jets

Lawson lived up to his disruptive reputation against the New England Patriots on Sunday. He recorded his fifth sack of the season and finished with three tackles and a tackle for loss. His sack came late in the first half on third down and led to a missed field goal on the next play, essentially taking points off the board. Lawson earned his second highest PFF grade of the season (76.3) and his highest grade against the run (74.2).

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

Slayton’s recent run of success continued Sunday with five receptions for 86 yards against the Detroit Lions. He’s now gone over 50 receiving yards in five of his last six games and is averaging 82.3 yards per game over his last three. With an injury to Wan’Dale Robinson on Sunday, Slayton becomes the No. 1 target for the Giants the rest of the way.

Other Tigers in the NFL

Montravius ​​Adams, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Angelo Blackson, DL, Chicago Bears

KJ Britt, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers

Josh Bynes, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Carlton Davis, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jamel Dean, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jack Driscoll, OL, Philadelphia Eagles

Rudy Ford, S, Green Bay Packers

Josh Harris, LS, Los Angeles Chargers

Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Miami Dolphins

Roger McCreary, CB, Tennessee Titans

Anthony Schwartz, WR, Cleveland Browns

Jamie Sherwood, LB, New York Jets

Arryn Siposs, P, Philadelphia Eagles

Braden Smith, OL, Indianapolis Colts

Jarrett Stidham, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Daniel Thomas, S, Jacksonville Jaguars

CJ Uzomah, TE, New York Jets

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

Chandler Wooten, LB, Carolina Panthers

DNP (Reserve/Injured)

Smoke Monday, DB, New Orleans Saints (IR)

Practice Squad

Seth Williams, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars