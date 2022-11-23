Auburn Made: Week 11 NFL Rundown
By: Conor Coxwell
It was a defensive struggle between the New England Patriots and New York Jets on Sunday, and former Auburn teammates Jonathan Jones and Carl Lawson both showed out.
That and more in this week’s NFL rundown.
BEST OF WEEK 11
Daniel Carlson, K, Las Vegas Raiders
Although his streak of 41 consecutive field goals came to an end Sunday, just three short of the record, Carlson did not let it bother him as he responded with three field goals in the second half, including a 25-yard kick in the closing seconds of regulation to force overtime where the Raiders ultimately won. He also connected from 52 and 57 yards out. The 57-yard field goal was a new career long for Carlson, the SEC’s all-time leading scorer.
57 yards!? Another look at @danielcarlson38‘s new career high 🙌
Next: #LVvsSEA | 11.27 | CBS pic.twitter.com/0QEpD3U0bk
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 22, 2022
Jonathan Jones, CB, New England Patriots
After visiting Auburn the weekend before, Jones was back at it Sunday making an impact for the Patriots’ defense. In a 10-3 win over division rival New York, Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson was 0 for 4 when targeting Jones. One of the targets, Jones broke up the pass and nearly ended the game with a pick-six on the play. The sixth-year cornerback added two tackles and earned a 78.4 grade from PFF for run defense.
Carl Lawson, DE, New York Jets
Lawson lived up to his disruptive reputation against the New England Patriots on Sunday. He recorded his fifth sack of the season and finished with three tackles and a tackle for loss. His sack came late in the first half on third down and led to a missed field goal on the next play, essentially taking points off the board. Lawson earned his second highest PFF grade of the season (76.3) and his highest grade against the run (74.2).
pass rushing art from @carllawson55 🖼 pic.twitter.com/hfJ4gpkp2S
— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 22, 2022
Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants
Slayton’s recent run of success continued Sunday with five receptions for 86 yards against the Detroit Lions. He’s now gone over 50 receiving yards in five of his last six games and is averaging 82.3 yards per game over his last three. With an injury to Wan’Dale Robinson on Sunday, Slayton becomes the No. 1 target for the Giants the rest of the way.
Other Tigers in the NFL
Montravius Adams, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
Angelo Blackson, DL, Chicago Bears
KJ Britt, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers
Josh Bynes, LB, Baltimore Ravens
Carlton Davis, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jamel Dean, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jack Driscoll, OL, Philadelphia Eagles
Rudy Ford, S, Green Bay Packers
Josh Harris, LS, Los Angeles Chargers
Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Miami Dolphins
Roger McCreary, CB, Tennessee Titans
Anthony Schwartz, WR, Cleveland Browns
Jamie Sherwood, LB, New York Jets
Arryn Siposs, P, Philadelphia Eagles
Braden Smith, OL, Indianapolis Colts
Jarrett Stidham, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Daniel Thomas, S, Jacksonville Jaguars
CJ Uzomah, TE, New York Jets
Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Kansas City Chiefs
Chandler Wooten, LB, Carolina Panthers
DNP (Reserve/Injured)
Smoke Monday, DB, New Orleans Saints (IR)
Practice Squad
Seth Williams, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars