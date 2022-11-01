Auburn in the NBA: Jabari Smith struggles, Chuma Okeke gets more involved

On Sunday October 30th three of the five former Tigers in the NBA played.

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets took on the Phoenix Suns, Chuma Okeke and the Magic played the Mavericks, and Isaac Okoro and the Cavaliers took on the Knicks.

Some of these guys have had rough starts to the season and that trend continued on Sunday.

Let’s see how these three former Auburn starts played in their NBA games on Sunday.

Jabari Smith © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Jabari Smith’s start to his NBA career has been a Rocky one. He has had a couple of good games and a couple of bad games. The one thing that has been consistent is his lack of efficiency from the field. Smith has played seven games in his career so far and is shooting 33.3% from the field. In his game on Sunday against the Suns, Smith had eight points, seven rebounds, and a block. His issue in this game was that he shot 25% from the field. Smith will need to start making his shots, but we all know he is capable of doing this. He is averaging 13 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists through seven games. Hopefully, some great games are ahead for Smith, and these numbers will skyrocket in the coming weeks. Chuma Okeke © Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports This was one of Chuma Okeke’s best games of the season so far. He was 2-5 from the field for five points. He had eight rebounds and three assists to go with his five points. Okeke played 25 minutes in this game, which is eight minutes more than his season average. Perhaps things are brightening up for Okeke in Orlando. Isaac Okoro © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Isaac Okoro has been riding the struggle bus so far this season, and that continued Sunday against the New York Knicks. They played 22 minutes, scoring just two points. He also had four rebounds, two assists, a block, and a steal. Okoro is known for playing great defense and has done that this season but has done nothing on offense. Many hoped Okoro would take a big step this season, but that has not happened to this point.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch