Auburn in the NBA: Jabari Smith and Isaac Okoro both have big nights

Both Jabari Smith and Isaac Okoro played on Sunday, November 20th, and put up big numbers for their teams.

Smith and the Rockets took on the Golden State Warriors, while Okoro and the Cavaliers took on the Miami Heat.

Smith has had a slow start to his NBA career but had a big night against the Defending NBA Champions.

They dropped 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field. Smith also had seven rebounds and an assist to go with his 22 points.

The struggle for Smith in his short NBA career so far has been his shooting. He has done well rebounding and playing defense.

