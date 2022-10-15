Auburn gives up three second-half goals in loss to Texas A&M

After taking a goal lead into halftime, the Auburn soccer team gave up three goals in the second half to fall 3-1 against Texas A&M.

Auburn and Texas A&M went into the game ranked No. 6 and No. 7 in the SEC West, fighting to rise in the standings for a spot in the SEC Tournament.

Auburn went into Friday night’s game 0-5 all-time when playing at Ellis Field, with hopes of finally breaking through with a win at Texas A&M.

The Tigers opened up the scoring in the 31st minute with a Maddie Simpson goal Assisted by Hailey Whitaker.

Texas A&M used a dominating second half effort to score three goals on nine shots. The Aggies tied the game early in the second half with a 48th minute goal from Maile Hayes. With just two minutes left to play, the Aggies took a 2-1 lead with a Hayes goal and solidified the lead with an 89th minute goal from Carissa Boeckmann.

The Aggies were led by Hayes, with two goals and an assist, and Boeckmann, with a goal and an assist.

Auburn outshot Texas A&M 5-3 in the first half, but the Aggies’ took over in the second half outshooting the Tigers 9-3.

This loss is the first non-exhibition game this season in which the Tigers gave up more than one goal. The Offensive struggles of the team continued, making it seven of the last eight in which the team failed to score more than a goal.

Simpson’s first half goal put her back as the Lone first-place goal scorer for the Tigers with four goals on the season.

Auburn drops to 6-4-5 on the season and 2-4-1 in SEC play. Texas A&M improves to 8-5-3 on the season and 2-4-1 in SEC play. Both teams will continue to fight for a spot in the SEC Tournament with three games apiece left in the season.

Auburn hopes to return to winning ways when the team returns to play at home on Oct. 20, facing off against the leaders of the SEC East, the Tennessee Volunteers.

