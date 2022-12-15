Auburn Football’s top defensive players of 2022 according to Pro Football Focus

Auburn Football’s season came to a disappointing end on Nov. 26, when the Tigers fell to Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, 49-27.

It was a wild season, to say the least. The Tigers opened with a 2-0 record before dropping a game to Penn State at Jordan-Hare Stadium in blowout fashion. Auburn bounced back by narrowly escaping Missouri to close the month of September out, but would go on to lose its next five games. The streak resulted in the dismissal of Bryan Harsin, who was canned following Auburn’s 41-27 loss to Arkansas at home.

The Tigers saw a resurgence following Harsin’s firing, as Cadillac Williams led Auburn to a 2-2 record over the final four games of the season as interim head coach, which included an SEC win over Texas A&M.

Now that the season has officially concluded, Auburn Wire takes a look back at the ten most impactful defensive players of the season according to Pro Football Focus data (subscription required). Here is a look at Auburn’s highest-rated defensive players, who appeared in ten or more games during the 2022 season.

JD Rhyme

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Games played: 10

Statistics: 14 tackles, pass deflection

PFF Grade: 63.9

Jason Jones

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 12

2022 stats: 28 tackles, Fumble Recovery

PFF grade: 66.4

Morris Joseph

Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers

Games Played: 11

2022 stats: 14 total tackles

PFF grade: 67.9

Owen Pappoe

Joshua L Jones/ Online Athens

Games Played: 12

2022 stats: 92 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, fumble recovery, INT

PFF grade: 69.6

Nehemiah Pritchett

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Games Played: 12

2022 stats: 37 total tackles, sack, forced fumble

PFF grade: 70.2

Derrick Hall

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Games Played: 12

2022 stats: 60 total tackles, 2 forced fumbles, INT

PFF grade: 71.0

Jaylin Simpson

The Montgomery Advertiser/ Jake Crandall

Games Played: 12

2022 stats: 37 total tackles, 2 INT

PFF grade: 71.0

Keionte Scott

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Games Played: 12

2022 stats: 53 total tackles, sacks, INT

PFF grade: 71.8

Colby Wooden

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 12

2022 stats: 45 total tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

PFF grade: 71.9

DJ James

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 12

2022 stats: 37 total tackles, INT, TD, 8 pass deflections

PFF grade: 82.4

