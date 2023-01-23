Auburn football working to pull Tiger Legacy away from the Tide

First-year head Coach Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff have done a bang-up job on the recruiting trail for Auburn football in the class of 2023, securing 20 signees and 12 transfers, amounting to the #18 overall class and the #3 transfer class.

Now, with spring practice right around the corner and the transfer window closed for a little while, the coaching staff will be turning a lot of their attention to the recruiting class of 2024 and on, starting with big-time in-state prospects.

The Tigers have already turned their attention to Foley standout receiver Perry Thompson, who has been committed to Nick Saban and Alabama since June of 2022, but another of the Tide’s wide receiver commits has also garnered interest from Auburn football.

Ryan Williams, a 4-star receiver out of Saraland and a member of the 2025 recruiting class, is ranked as the #25 overall prospect and the #5 wide receiver in the class of 2025, and is the #5 Recruit out of the state of Alabama.

They visited the Plains for the Penn State game in 2022, then committed to Alabama in October. However, the young prospect took another trip to Auburn this past weekend, and it seems like the Tigers gave him something to think about. He spent a lot of time talking with the new coaching staff, including head Coach Hugh Freeze and wide receivers Coach Marcus Davis, per Auburn Live.

Also important to note is that Williams’ father, also named Ryan Williams, played cornerback for Auburn football from 2007-2008. With his father on campus, the Younger Williams most certainly felt the family atmosphere and left with a much higher opinion of the Tigers than after his last visit.

While Williams’ recruitment is nowhere close to being over as a member of the 2025 class, it’s a big deal to see the Tigers’ coaching staff getting in early with top in-state recruits and battling Nick Saban and Alabama for their commitments.