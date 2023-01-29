Auburn football working to flip 4-star Florida LB commit

This weekend, the Auburn football program hosted a Massive Junior Day, the first big recruiting event on campus since Hugh Freeze and the new staff were hired. Recruits from the 2024, 2025, 2026, and even 2027 recruiting classes were on the Plains to check things out.

The Tigers’ Lone commit in the 2024 class, A’Mon Lane was in attendance this weekend, and so were several other recruits that are committed to different programs around the country. This early in the game, it’s completely possible that Hugh Freeze and the Tigers can pull off a couple of flips, especially when it comes to recruits that were interested in the program but committed elsewhere when Bryan Harsin was the leader of the program.

One commit that is still considering Auburn football is 4-star linebacker Myles Graham, who is ranked as the #62 overall prospect and the #4 linebacker in the recruiting class of 2024, and is the #11 Recruit out of the state of Georgia. He committed to the Florida Gators in early August 2022 after visiting nine different programs, some of them several times, last year.

According to the On3 Database, Graham took six different trips to Gainesville, but the school with the second-most visits (three) was Auburn. The linebacker is a Legacy at Florida, where his father Earnest Graham played running back for the Gators. However, he also went on to play for the Tampa Buccaneers with Cadillac Williams, whom Graham describes as “like an uncle” to him.

While the Legacy connection is strong with the Gators, there is no doubt that there are connections pulling Graham to the Plains as well, including Damari Alston. Both Athletes played high school ball at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, and Alston is preparing to enter his second year in the program.

With plenty of time left in the recruitment of Myles Graham, he is definitely a recruit to watch moving forward.