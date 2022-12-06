Auburn football transfer Portal Wish List: Ten players that would fit well with the Tigers

Auburn is going to need to do some rebuilding in the transfer portal this offseason in order to make their roster competitive in 2023.

New head Coach Hugh Freeze has already hit the recruiting trail and has his eyes set on a number of high-end recruits and Portal players.

As Auburn continues to reach out to, offer, and host transfer Portal talent, here’s a look at ten players we have added to our wish list for the Tigers.

EDGE Donell Harris, Texas A&M: With the announcement of Joko Willis Entering the transfer portal, Auburn currently has one EDGE rusher on the roster for next season. Four-star Ashley Williams and three-star Brenton Williams committed in next year’s class that could help round out the depth here, but the Tigers still need help here badly.

