Auburn Football to face seven Bowl teams in 2023

Hugh Freeze has brought excitement to Auburn fans since being officially introduced as the Tigers’ next head coach on Nov. 28, 2022.

Freeze has put together a stellar coaching staff, and has brought Auburn back to relevance in the recruiting world. His quick success has Auburn fans wanting to watch the offseason work come together on the football field.

The Tigers’ 2023 slate will feature seven home games, including dates with defending College Football Playoff national champion Georgia and archrival Alabama. Auburn will also visit conference foes LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt. The highlight of the nonconference Slate will be a road trip to the west coast to meet Cal in September. It will be Auburn’s first trip to California since the BCS National Championship Game during the 2023 season.

Begin planning your trips to the Plains and beyond. Here is a look at Auburn’s 2023 schedule.