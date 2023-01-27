Auburn football schedules start of 2023 spring practice

The Tigers are going to kick off spring practice earlier than expected.

Auburn will begin spring practices on Feb. 27th, Fri Nathan King of 247Sports. Hugh Freeze informed reporters of the starting date at the Alabama Football Coaches Association convention on Friday.

It’s going to make our February pretty stressful with trying to get everything installed with new staff on each side,” Freeze said. “It’s such a fast turnaround. We’re going to have to grind some in February. Normally you can take kind of a dead period in February to take a break from what we’ve gone through. We can’t do that this February.”

Following a disappointing 5-7 record in 2022, the Tigers are looking to bounce back quickly Underneath Freeze – who has done everything he can to overhaul the Talent in Auburn’s two-deep using the transfer portal. Auburn currently has the No. 3 transfer Portal class in the nation, and holds a borderline top 15 recruiting class.

The Tigers have already scheduled their “A-Day” spring game for April 8th, a scrimmage that should feature a variety of new faces on both sides of the ball.

