Auburn football Releases updated depth chart for Texas A&M game

Auburn football released their week nine depth chart to the media on Monday afternoon. Take a look at the entire two-deep below:

Offensive depth chart

QB 9 ROBBY ASHFORD (6-3, 212, RFr.)

12 Holden Geriner (6-3, 212, Fr.) OR

1 TJ Finley (6-7, 250, Jr.)

RB 4 TANK BIGSBY (6-0, 213, Jr.)

27 Jarquez Hunter (5-10, 202, So.)

YOU 25 JOHN SAMUEL SHENKER (6-4, 250, Sr.)

86 Luke Deal (6-5, 257, Jr.)

WR/X 11 SHEDRICK JACKSON (6-2, 202, Sr.)

Camden Brown (6-3, 202, Fr.)

Dazalin

WR/H 6 JA’VARRIUS JOHNSON (5-10, 160, Jr.)

5 Jay Fair (5-10, 180, Fr.)

WR/Z 0 KOY MOORE (6-1, 192, So.)

16 Malcolm Johnson Jr. (6-1, 195, Jr.) OR

Omari Kelly (6-0, 176 Fr.)

LT 77 KILIAN ZIERER (6-7, 312, Sr.)

Brenden Coffey (6-7, 293, Sr.)

LG KAMERON STUTTS (6-5, 339, Sr.)

76 Jeremiah Wright (6-5, 335, Jr.)

C 71 BRANDON COUNCIL (6-4, 328, Sr.)

50 Jalil Irvin (6-3, 313, Sr.)

RG 65 ALEC JACKSON (6-5, 321, Sr.)

58 Keiondre Jones (6-4, 340, Jr.)

RT 55 BRENDEN COFFEY

69 Cobly Smith (6-8, 324, RFr.)

NOTES: Dazalin Worsham is now on the three-deep at the WR/X. Brenden Coffey is now the starting RT after Austin Troxell left the Mississippi State game with a season-ending injury.

Defensive depth chart

EDGE 29 DERICK HALL (6-3, 256, Sr.)

39 Dylan Brooks (6-4,232, RFr.)

DE 25 COLBY WOODEN (6-5, 284, Jr.)

91 Morris Joseph Jr. (6-2, 281, Sr.)

NT 99 JAYSON JONES (6-6, 328, So.)

92 Marquis Burks (6-3, 302, Sr.)

DT 50 MARCUS HARRIS (6-3, 294, Ir.)

5 Jeffrey M’Ba (6-6, 313, So.)

MLB 0 OWEN PAPPOE (6-1, 225, Sr.)

32 Wesley Steiner (6-0, 237, Jr.)

WLB 13 CAM RILEY (6-5, 230, Jr.)

46 Jake Levant (6-1. 224, So.)

CB NEHEMIAH PRITCHETT (6-1, 182, Sr.)

23 JD Rhym (6-1, 181. Fr.)

CB 4 DJ JAMES (6-1, 174, Jr.)

36 Jaylin Simpson (6-1, 178, Jr.)

S 10 ZION PUCKETT (6-0, 207, Jr.)

27 Marquise Gilbert (6-2, 178, So.)

S 1 DONOVAN KAUFMAN (5-10, 205, So.)

20 Cayden Bridges (6-2, 202, RFr.)

Nickel 6 KEIONTE SCOTT (6-0, 185, So.)

Austin Ausberry (6-0, 203 Fr.)

NOTES: No changes were made to the defensive depth chart.

Special teams depth chart

PK 26 ANDERS CARLSON (6-5, 215, Sr.)

38 Alex McPherson (5-9, 150, Fr.)

P 91 OSCAR CHAPMAN (6-3, 202, Jr.)

38 Alex McPherson (5-9, 150, Fr.)

H 91 OSCAR CHAPMAN (6-3, 202, Jr.)

13 Trey Lindsey (6-1, 200, Sr.)

LS 67 JACOB QUATTLEBAUM (6-1, 229, Sr.)

42 Kyle Vaccarella (6-3, 226, RFr.)

PR 6 KEIONTE SCOTT (6-0, 185, So.)

6 Ja’Varrius Johnson (5-10, 160, Jr.)

KR 27 JARQUEZ HUNTER (5-10, 202, So.)

6 KEIONTE SCOTT (6-0, 185, So.)

Damari Alston (5-9, 209, Fr.)

Nehemiah Pritchett (6-1, 182, Sr.)

NOTES: No changes were made to the special teams depth chart.

