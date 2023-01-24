Auburn football recruiting: Upcoming Junior Day preview

The Auburn football program is gearing up for a significant recruiting event at the end of this month where they will host upwards of 20 prospects on campus. Every year, the Tigers’ coaching staff hosts Junior Day, where high school prospects visit the program.

If you’ll remember, this time last year we were on the edge of the Bryan Harsin debacle. Junior Day had a terrible turnout, and things were brewing on the Plains. This year, the Tigers are coming off a very successful early signing day and have managed to secure the #3 transfer class in the nation, and they are set to have a big Junior Day this Saturday. Not to mention the stability within the coaching staff, which is something the Tigers seem to have been lacking for the past few years.

This recruiting event is so important for Auburn football, especially after the last couple of years where recruiting relations were somewhat soured and the Tigers struggled to get prospects on campus. Junior Day will set the tone for the upcoming recruiting classes of 2024 and 2025 as the staff begins to transition out of 2023 recruiting.

Although the Tigers currently have only one commit in the class of 2024, there are over 15 prospects from that class who confirmed they will be on campus this Saturday, according to Auburn Live’s Keith Niebuhr, and more are expected.

Another important factor in this year’s Junior Day is the new facility. The impact of the Woltosz Football Performance Center cannot be understated, especially when it comes to these younger prospects who are in the very early phases of their recruitment.

Showing off the grand new facility and demonstrating the family atmosphere as well as forming relationships between the coaching staff and prospects are all things that must happen this weekend if head Coach Hugh Freeze expects to continue on his upward trajectory on the recruiting trail.