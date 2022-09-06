Auburn football receives votes in the latest AP Poll

The Auburn Tigers missed the AP top 25 poll but received votes after college football’s week one action.

If the poll continued after 25 teams, Auburn would be ranked as the 35th team in the AP Poll Entering week two.

A strong performance against the Mercer Bears did not move the needle much for AP voters. Odds are, a solid outing against San Jose State this weekend won’t do much in the way of movement in the polls either.

In two weeks, Auburn’s first real chance to land in the top 25 will be securing a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button