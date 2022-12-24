Auburn football Pursuing OSU transfer QB Spencer Sanders

With Hugh Freeze on board as the next head coach of Auburn football, recruiting has taken a turn for the better on the Plains after a long time of worry. The Tigers signed nearly 20 players to the class of 2023 at the beginning of the early signing period, and they’re not done yet.

One signee was former Liberty commit Hank Brown, a 3-star quarterback out of Nashville, TN, that originally committed to Freeze and the Flames, and then committed to Freeze again once he received an offer from the Auburn football program.

Even with Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner returning and Hank Brown on his way, there’s no doubt that the coaching staff has an interest in pulling a QB from the transfer portal. It seemed for a while like the Tigers’ next transfer QB could be Devin Leary or Grayson McCall, but Leary has since committed to Kentucky and McCall faces some academic hurdles keeping him from the Plains.

So who is up next? The Tigers have now turned their attention to former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. A four-year starter for the Cowboys, Sanders is no doubt the most experienced quarterback in the portal.

In the 2022 season alone Sanders passed for 2,642 yards and 17 touchdowns with only nine interceptions. Throughout his career as a Cowboy, he has amassed 9,553 passing yards for 67 touchdowns and rushed for an additional 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Chris Hummer of 247 Sports reported today that both Auburn football and Ole Miss have been in contact with Sanders after his entry to the transfer portal, and currently the Tigers’ interest in the QB is “exploratory.”

While the Tigers’ quarterback room this year was full of grit, determination, and fight, the one thing it did lack was experience. Adding Sanders could bring in a quick fix for the Tigers while Ashford continues to get coached up and learn Freeze’s offense.