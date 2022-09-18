Auburn football Picks up commitment from three-star DT Jamarrion Harkless

Following a blowout loss at home to No. 22 Penn State, Auburn picked up a commitment from three-star Jamarrion Harkless.

Harkless, a 6-foot-4, 290 pound defensive tackle from Frederick Douglas High School in Lexington, Kentucky, was originally committed to Illinois back in the summer, but has since decommitted and flipped to the Tigers.

“The game was by far the best game I’ve ever seen,” Harkless said to 247Sports. “The atmosphere — we were right beside the student section so it was very loud. I could barely hear anything, but that’s how I like it.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button