Auburn football Misses out on transfer Portal Offensive lineman

The Tigers have lost out on a potentially big commitment.

Ben Scott, a Veteran Offensive tackle from Arizona State, has chosen Nebraska over Auburn. Scott was a three-year starter with the Sun Devils, Entering the Portal three weeks ago.

Scott played right tackle for ASU, but according to reports the Tigers had dreams of playing him at center. They eventually decided that heading to Lincoln to play under new head Coach Matt Rhule would be the best decision to make.

