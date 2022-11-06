Auburn football loses Heartbreaker to Mississippi State in overtime

STARKVILLE — Auburn football gave its best effort, going to overtime with Mississippi State on Saturday in the first game after Bryan Harsin was fired, but ultimately fell to the Bulldogs 39-33 in a chaotic ending.

The second half of Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ first contest as interim head coach saw the Tigers (3-6, 1-5 SEC) score 27 points. The defense stepped up in the second half, too, allowing just nine points before overtime started against Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3).

Slow start

The Tigers aren’t a team designed to come back from large deficits. They don’t throw the ball well, and their best playmaker, Tank Bigsby, is a tool best used when not playing catch-up.

But things started to fall apart quickly for Auburn, as it was only able to muster one first down in the first quarter and Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense was tearing up the defense to the tune of 139 first-quarter passing yards.

