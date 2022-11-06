Auburn football loses Heartbreaker to Mississippi State in overtime

STARKVILLE — Auburn football gave its best effort, going to overtime with Mississippi State on Saturday in the first game after Bryan Harsin was fired, but ultimately fell to the Bulldogs 39-33 in a chaotic ending.

The second half of Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ first contest as interim head coach saw the Tigers (3-6, 1-5 SEC) score 27 points. The defense stepped up in the second half, too, allowing just nine points before overtime started against Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3).

Slow start

The Tigers aren’t a team designed to come back from large deficits. They don’t throw the ball well, and their best playmaker, Tank Bigsby, is a tool best used when not playing catch-up.

But things started to fall apart quickly for Auburn, as it was only able to muster one first down in the first quarter and Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense was tearing up the defense to the tune of 139 first-quarter passing yards.

It was much of the same in the second quarter, and Lideatrick Griffin added a kickoff return for a touchdown to really stretch the lead for the Bulldogs. If Auburn was able to keep even just one of those scores off the board, it could’ve made the difference.

If the Tigers are to win any of the three remaining games on their schedule — especially against Texas A&M and Alabama — they will need to stay out of large first-half holes.

Turnovers aren’t translating into points

In addition to keeping the Bulldogs to just nine points in the third and fourth quarters, Auburn’s defense also forced three turnovers — two strip-sacks and an interception — throughout the game.

Despite this, and the great field position handed to the offense, the Tigers only mustered three points off those plays, a field goal on a drive that went backward 2 yards. On the first fumble, Auburn also went backwards, this time 5 yards, and was forced to punt.

And after a Jaylin Simpson interception, the Tigers turned the ball over on downs.

For a team with such little margin for error, not capitalizing on points virtually given to it is unacceptable.

Tigers show fight

A win is always the goal, but all things considered, Auburn showed some serious fight.

It would’ve been easy in a lost season, under an interim head coach, to roll over and just go through the motions after going down by three scores. But the team didn’t, and that matters. Moral victories aren’t ideal, but perhaps they can lead to some real victories down the stretch.