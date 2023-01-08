Auburn football lands Tyler Scott over Alabama, USC, Tennessee

AUBURN — Auburn football picked up another commitment in the class of 2023.

Tyler Scott, a three-star cornerback from Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, announced during the All-American Bowl on Saturday that he was joining the Tigers. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Scott had a top seven that consisted of Alabama, Auburn, Louisville, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas and USC.

“It was about the coaching,” Scott said about what led to his decision. “Coach Zac (Etheridge), Coach (Wes) ‘Crime’ (McGriff), Coach Ty (Holder) and Coach (Hugh) Freeze. I just want to be a part of that.”

Scott committed to Arkansas State in June, but decommitted in October.

Scott is tabbed as the 43rd-best cornerback in the Nation and the No. 446 player overall in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite. Aside from the top seven he identified ahead of his commitment, Scott also saw offers from SEC programs Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

With Scott now on board, Auburn has brought in six defensive backs this cycle, with four-stars Kayin Lee, Sylvester Smith and Terrance Love highlighting the crew. Colton Hood and JC Hart, along with Scott, are rated as three-star recruits. Smith and Love are safeties, while the other four are cornerbacks.

Auburn’s secondary has quickly become the deepest position group on the roster. Not only have the Tigers brought in Athletes from high school, but they’ve also retained their biggest playmakers, namely DJ James, who announced he was returning is Dec. 31.

Scott’s primary recruiter, according to his 247Sports profile, was Etheridge. Etheridge is listed as the primary recruiter for seven other players in the 2023 class, with Hart, Hood, Lee and Love being the defensive backs he’s helped Usher in. Four-star defensive linemen Keldric Faulk and Daron Reed also have Etheridge listed as their primary recruiter, as well as four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, who is committed to Auburn but has yet to sign.

McGriff, the new defensive backs coach with the Tigers, is listed as Scott’s secondary recruiter.

Scott is the eighth player in this class that hails from Georgia, as Hart, Hood, Love, Lee and Reed are all from the state, too, as well as three-star defensive lineman Stephen Johnson and three-star center Connor Lew. It’s the first time since 2001, however, that Auburn has gotten a recruit out of Pebblebrook, per 247Sports. Safety Horace Willis committed to the Tigers that year and went on to play two seasons, registering 40 total tackles and two interceptions.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.