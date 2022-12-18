Auburn football flips three-star DT Stephen Johnson

Hugh Freeze is going all out on the recruiting trail right now.

Stephen Johnson, a three-star defensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Auburn on Sunday morning. The Tigers had offered him on December 13th.

Johnson, originally committed to Arkansas, is the third player to choose Auburn on Sunday alone – he joins four-star safety Sylvester Smith and FIU transfer TE Rivaldo Fairweather.

In his senior season, Johnson earned All-Region honors after totaling 74 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks, one interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman out of Fayetteville, Georgia projects out to be a solid anchor of the defense at nose tackle. He is the No. 15 commits of Auburn’s 2023 class and the No. 105 defensive linemen in the 2023 cycle.

Auburn’s class has now shot up to No. 26 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings, good for 10th in the SEC.

Johnson is the third defensive lineman in the class, joining Darron Reed and Wilky Denaud.

There is a Freeze warning in effect in Auburn, Alabama… and it’s not going away anytime soon.

Must read stories

Top five positions of need for Auburn football through the transfer portal

Baumhowers to provide NIL deal for Auburn’s Offensive line

NC State quarterback Devin Leary set to visit Auburn

Offensive lineman Connor Lew flips from Miami to Auburn

Former Auburn player and Coach set to be named Arkansas’ defensive coordinator

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch