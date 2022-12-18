Auburn football flips three-star DT Stephen Johnson

Hugh Freeze is going all out on the recruiting trail right now.

Stephen Johnson, a three-star defensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Auburn on Sunday morning. The Tigers had offered him on December 13th.

Johnson, originally committed to Arkansas, is the third player to choose Auburn on Sunday alone – he joins four-star safety Sylvester Smith and FIU transfer TE Rivaldo Fairweather.

In his senior season, Johnson earned All-Region honors after totaling 74 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks, one interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman out of Fayetteville, Georgia projects out to be a solid anchor of the defense at nose tackle. He is the No. 15 commits of Auburn’s 2023 class and the No. 105 defensive linemen in the 2023 cycle.

